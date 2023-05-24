Eurovea prepares for extension grand opening

See what Bratislava’s Primark looks like from the inside.

The Eurovea shopping centre will become Slovakia's largest on Thursday when, at 10:00, the extension to the building will open its doors to visitors.

The new shopping area will add 26,000 m2 to the existing rental area of 59,000 m2 and retail centre bosses have reported a 95-percent occupancy rate for new commercial premises in the extension.

It is expected that the big draw for shoppes in the new area will be the first Slovak branch of Irish fast fashion brand Primark. Other stores which will open there are HalfPrice, Nike, JD Sports and Mango.

The new food court will also open on Thursday, boasting double the size of the current one at 3,700 square metres and a capacity for 1,156 seated customers. The old food court will be replaced by a new children's zone.

Police have said they are expecting heavy traffic due to the opening and drivers heading to the shopping centre are advised to use a newly opened access road from the Apollo Bridge.

“Drivers whose destination is not the shopping centre are urged to avoid that stretch,” said Silvia Šimková, spokesperson for Bratislava Region’s police said as cited by the TASR newswire. She added that if necessary, traffic police will supervise the flow of traffic.