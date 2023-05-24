Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
24. May 2023 at 16:57

Eurovea prepares for extension grand opening

See what Bratislava’s Primark looks like from the inside.

Jana Liptáková
The Eurovea extension prepares for opening.The Eurovea extension prepares for opening. (Source: Courtesy of Eurovea)

The Eurovea shopping centre will become Slovakia's largest on Thursday when, at 10:00, the extension to the building will open its doors to visitors.

The new shopping area will add 26,000 m2 to the existing rental area of 59,000 m2 and retail centre bosses have reported a 95-percent occupancy rate for new commercial premises in the extension.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

It is expected that the big draw for shoppes in the new area will be the first Slovak branch of Irish fast fashion brand Primark. Other stores which will open there are HalfPrice, Nike, JD Sports and Mango.

SkryťTurn off ads

The new food court will also open on Thursday, boasting double the size of the current one at 3,700 square metres and a capacity for 1,156 seated customers. The old food court will be replaced by a new children's zone.

Police have said they are expecting heavy traffic due to the opening and drivers heading to the shopping centre are advised to use a newly opened access road from the Apollo Bridge.

“Drivers whose destination is not the shopping centre are urged to avoid that stretch,” said Silvia Šimková, spokesperson for Bratislava Region’s police said as cited by the TASR newswire. She added that if necessary, traffic police will supervise the flow of traffic.

Bratislava

Top stories

Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco on November 4, 2022.

Big white liars

Some people still believe everything they read on the internet.


4 h
Former Slovak president Andrej Kiska and British monarch Charles III.

News digest: Three good news stories from Slovakia

Slovakia to get a new largest shopping mall, summer camps for children, and storm warnings in place.


23 h
Let The Slovak Spectator magazine inspire you.

Five reasons to read The Slovak Spectator

Let The Slovak Spectator magazine inspire you.


19. may

Which summer camps can English-speaking children join in Slovakia?

Several language schools are planning adventures in English for children.


23. may
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad