Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

24. May 2023 at 16:31

Huge hike in public transport fares for capital

Cost of tickets to rise after July 1 by average of 20 percent, mayor says.

Compiled by Spectator staff
(Source: SME - Jozef Jakubčo)

Almost all fares on Bratislava's public transport are to rise 20 percent on average as of July 1, the capital's Mayor Matúš Vallo announced on Wednesday.

The increase will also cover providers included in the Integrated Transportation System (IDS BK) within the region - national rail carrier ZSSK and bus operator Arriva.

Vallo said the price hikes were necessary to maintain the current extent and quality of transport services in the city, adding that measures introduced by the Bratislava Public Transport company to save money, including operating a request stop policy, had not been sufficient to cover income shortfalls.

Bratislava and the region itself lost tens of millions of euros due to inflation and legislation changes made by the previous government, he claimed.

Currently, a basic 30-minute ticket costs €0.90 (or 0.45 for a reduced ticket). After July 1 it will rise to €1.10 (or €0.55 for a reduced ticket). A 365-day travelcard which costs €199 today will cost €239 from July.

Vallo said the increase will not apply to prepaid passes for children from six to 18 years old. Although the price of individual travelcards and electronic tickets will rise, the new price will be lower than the paper alternative.

For more information, check the IDS BK website (in English) or the imhd.sk website (also in English).

New ticket prices

Paper tickets

  • 3-zone 60-minute ticket €1.60 (basic) or €0.80 (reduced)
  • 4-zone 60-minute ticket €2.00 or €1.00
  • 24-hour ticket €4.80 or €2.40
  • 72-hour ticket €10.80 or €5.40
  • 30-day travelcard €36.00 (basic) or €15.00 (child) or €18.00 (student, elderly)
  • 90-day travelcard €96.00 or €40.00 or €48.00
  • electronic ticket

Electronic tickets

  • 30-minute ticket €0.97 (basic) or €0.49 (reduced)
  • 3-zone 60-minute ticket €1.41 or €0.71
  • 4-zone 60-minute ticket €1.79 or €0.90
  • 24-hour ticket €4.40 or €2.20
  • 72-hour ticket €9.80 or €4.90

