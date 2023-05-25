Bratislava approves higher accommodation tax ahead of the summer

The tax affecting a tourist's wallet will be higher in the Old Town.

Starting from July 1, staying at a hotel, hostel or other short-term accommodation facility in Bratislava will come with a higher accommodation tax for visitors to the capital.

The Bratislava City Council approved the change on May 25.

The tax will increase from €1.70 a person per night to €3.50 a person per night in Bratislava’s Old Town, a 105-percent increase. In other boroughs, the tax will be fixed at €3.00 a person per night. This is a 76-percent increase.

In 2022, the income from tax on accommodation amounted to more than €3.5 million. This year, Bratislava should collect about €4.8 million. A year later, the tax should bring more than €5 million to the municipal budget.

People living with a disability, over 70s, and students are exempted from paying the tax.