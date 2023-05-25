Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
25. May 2023 at 18:38

Bratislava approves higher accommodation tax ahead of the summer

The tax affecting a tourist's wallet will be higher in the Old Town.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Park Inn by Radisson Danube in Bratislava.Park Inn by Radisson Danube in Bratislava. (Source: Sme - Marko Erd)

Starting from July 1, staying at a hotel, hostel or other short-term accommodation facility in Bratislava will come with a higher accommodation tax for visitors to the capital.

The Bratislava City Council approved the change on May 25.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

The tax will increase from €1.70 a person per night to €3.50 a person per night in Bratislava’s Old Town, a 105-percent increase. In other boroughs, the tax will be fixed at €3.00 a person per night. This is a 76-percent increase.

In 2022, the income from tax on accommodation amounted to more than €3.5 million. This year, Bratislava should collect about €4.8 million. A year later, the tax should bring more than €5 million to the municipal budget.

SkryťTurn off ads

People living with a disability, over 70s, and students are exempted from paying the tax.

Bratislava

Top stories

Vápenná

3 things to do in Bratislava for free in the next seven days

Cycle through the streets of Bratislava this Friday or visit a photo exhibition of Korean nature and culture.


8 h

Which summer camps can English-speaking children join in Slovakia?

Several language schools are planning adventures in English for children.


23. may
Let The Slovak Spectator magazine inspire you.

Five reasons to read The Slovak Spectator

Let The Slovak Spectator magazine inspire you.


19. may

News digest: Long awaited fast fashion store opens tomorrow, have a look

US servicemen in altercation, public transport fare to rise, and some still believe everything on the Internet.


24. may
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad