Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

1. Jun 2023 at 17:07  I 

Top 10 events in Bratislava for foreigners

Tips for the top 10 events in the capital between June 1 and June 11, plus temporary exhibitions, classical music and highlights of the year.

Ivana Adžić
community manager
Knights of DevínKnights of Devín (Source: SITA)

Find all the tips for top events and the best things to do in Bratislava at Eventland, as well as festivals and concerts you won’t want to miss. It's also possible to add events for free at Eventland.

TOP 10

EVENT: Children's Day in Ružinov; June 1-4
EVENT: Open Parks and Gardens Weekend; June 2-4
CONCERT: Concert by Zaz in Bratislava; June 2, 20:00
EVENT: Bratislava Collectors' Days 2023; June 2-3, 10:00
EVENT: Knights at Devín; June 3, 10:00
EVENT: Gypsies Go to Heaven; June 4, 19:00
CONCERT: Hans Zimmer Bratislava; June 6, 20:00
PARTY: K-POP Fantasy Night Bratislava; June 9, 22:00
FESTIVAL: Festival Sensorium: Beyond The Sound 2023; June 9-10, 12:00
FESTIVAL: One Way Fest 2023; June 9-11, 12:00

Galleries in Bratislava: Temporary exhibitions

Classical Music in Bratislava

Highlights of the Year

New! How and where foreigners can socialise in Bratislava - a new page dedicated to basic info regarding life in Bratislava, from religious services for non-Slovak speakers, where to learn Slovak, or places to sing karaoke or play sports.

Countrywide events

