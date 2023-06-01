Marek Hamšík, Slovakia’s football icon, ends career

The football player already retired from national football in 2022.

Slovak football player Marek Hamšík, 35, said on Thursday that he will retire from football at the end of the season.

He announced the news on his official website.

“I lived my dream…,” he wrote. “I started at the Jupie Podlavice club when I was four years old. After the current season I'm ending my football career.”

The long-time captain of the national team and record holder in the number of national team matches and goals is ending his career after 19 years.

Last year he retired from the national team.

Success at Naples

In the past, Hamšík played for Slovan Bratislava, Brescia, Naples, Dalian and Gothenburg. In Naples, he was team captain and became the club’s legend.

“As a little boy, I only dreamed and imagined that one day I would have a successful football career at the highest level, and I accomplished this,” Hamšík said.

Today, he plays for the Turkish club Trabzonspor. Last year he helped the club win its first title since 1984.

Businessman

As captain, he also led the national team at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. The Slovaks unexpectedly advanced to the round of 16.

He netted 26 goals and played 136 matches for the national team.

After retiring from football, Hamšík is expected to focus on his business. He invests in real estate and has his own brand of wine. He runs his own football school and club as well.

According to the Sportnet website, Hamšík could be offered an important position within the national team, like an assistant coach or a general manager.