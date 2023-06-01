Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
1. Jun 2023 at 18:26

Marek Hamšík, Slovakia’s football icon, ends career

The football player already retired from national football in 2022.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Marek Hamšík.Marek Hamšík. (Source: Darko Vojinovic)

Slovak football player Marek Hamšík, 35, said on Thursday that he will retire from football at the end of the season.

He announced the news on his official website.

“I lived my dream…,” he wrote. “I started at the Jupie Podlavice club when I was four years old. After the current season I'm ending my football career.”

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

The long-time captain of the national team and record holder in the number of national team matches and goals is ending his career after 19 years.

Last year he retired from the national team.

SkryťTurn off ads

Success at Naples

In the past, Hamšík played for Slovan Bratislava, Brescia, Naples, Dalian and Gothenburg. In Naples, he was team captain and became the club’s legend.

“As a little boy, I only dreamed and imagined that one day I would have a successful football career at the highest level, and I accomplished this,” Hamšík said.

Today, he plays for the Turkish club Trabzonspor. Last year he helped the club win its first title since 1984.

Businessman

As captain, he also led the national team at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. The Slovaks unexpectedly advanced to the round of 16.

He netted 26 goals and played 136 matches for the national team.

After retiring from football, Hamšík is expected to focus on his business. He invests in real estate and has his own brand of wine. He runs his own football school and club as well.

SkryťTurn off ads

According to the Sportnet website, Hamšík could be offered an important position within the national team, like an assistant coach or a general manager.

Football

Related topics: Marek Hamšík

Top stories

Jupiter (centre) and its Galilean moons: from left Ganymede, Io, Europa and Callisto. Juice with deployed antennas and arrays is in the bottom right.

From Košice to Ganymede: Slovak engineers are leaving their mark in space

Slovaks are active participants in two ongoing space missions.


20. may
The Swedish Radio building.

While Sweden moves to protect journalists more, Slovakia waits for politicians to act

Journalists in both countries are facing more harassment, polls show.


31. may
Volt Slovensko will participate in the 2024 European elections.

News digest: New Globsec survey confirms Slovak affinity for Russian propaganda

Police from Roma abuse case to face court again, Germany pulling its Patriot, and an interview with a Nobel Prize winner.


31. may
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad