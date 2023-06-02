Items in shopping cart: View
Slovakia opposes new Euro 7 emissions norm along with seven EU countries

Euro 7 and ban on sale of new fossil fuels cars as of 2035 have become pre-election themes in Slovakia.

Jana Liptáková
Four major carmakers produce in Slovakia.Four major carmakers produce in Slovakia. (Source: AP/SITA)

While the final form of the new Euro 7 emissions standard and when it will come into force is currently unclear, Slovakia perceives the current draft regulation as too ambitious and even unrealistic. Slovakia, in which the automotive industry is one of the strongest pillars of its economy, banded together with other seven EU member countries to oppose the legislation.

President of the Slovakia’s Association of the Automotive Industry, Alexander Matušek, believes that its current wording, as well as the planned entry into force in July 2025, would have fatal consequences for the entire automotive industry in the European Union.

“Euro 7 in its current form is a pile of dreams of what we would like to achieve, but not precisely defined,” he said during a recent discussion as cited by the SITA newswire, expecting that the adoption of the new emission standard would be postponed due to resistance from several states.

