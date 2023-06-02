Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

2. Jun 2023 at 13:59

Workers to get more for weekends and night shifts

Supplements paid for working anti-social hours are now linked to the minimum wage.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Night and weekend workers should now receive higher supplemental pay. (Illustrative photo)Night and weekend workers should now receive higher supplemental pay. (Illustrative photo) (Source: Marko Erd, SME)

Workers are to be paid more for working night and weekend shifts. The measure came into effect on June 1.

As of June, workers will receive a supplement for working during non-standard hours that is linked to the minimum wage. The final sum varies slightly for workers that regularly need to do their jobs during nights and weekends. The sums are also adjusted for people working in particularly arduous conditions. Previously, the supplements comprised a fixed amount, the SITA newswire reported.

Wage supplements for occaional Saturday and Sunday work will now be at least 50 percent of the hourly minimum wage, which equates to €2.01 extra per hour. The previous sum was €1.79 per hour during weekends. For workers who regularly work at weekends, the sum is set slightly lower, at 45 percent of the hourly minimum wage, which amounts to €1.81 per hour (up from €1.61 per hour).

The supplement for working night shifts increases to 90 percent of the minimum wage per hour, boosting the rate to €3.62 per hour from €3.22 per hour. People working in dangerous conditions get an additional €2.01 per hour supplement.

