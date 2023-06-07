Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

\
Show all sections
7. Jun 2023 at 7:00  I 

"White monks" abducted and raped girls near Nové Zámky, legend has it

Explore the story of a once magnificent monastery in western Slovakia.

author
Anton Hrachovský
External contributor
(Source: TASR/Dano Veselovský)

Mariánska Čeľaď, also known as Máriacsáld, is today a half-decomposed frame of the former monastery, the seat of the Pauline Order near Podhájska and Veľké Lovce in the district of Nové Zámky.

The legend of the disappearing girls from the surrounding villages is connected to the monastery. They were supposed to have been kidnapped by the "white monks" who lived in it. Locals in those days referred to them by their religious clothing and hoods.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

Legend says that the girls were abducted and raped by monks

The locals did not like the monks that much, as they thought they were condescending. This mostly concerned the second, or third-born noble descendants.

SkryťTurn off ads

The monks allegedly abducted the women through underground passages, imprisoned them in the monastery, raped, and even killed them so that they would not denunciate the monks.

A helping hand in the heart of Europe offers for you Slovakia travel guide.

According to another legend, the surrounding forests were inhabited by bandits who kidnapped girls disguised as monks in order to cast suspicion on them.

However, they did not kill the women, so they sometimes returned home and told what had happened.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
44,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
79,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Top stories

Representatives of the Vietnamese community in Slovakia.

News digest: Historic milestone for the Vietnamese community

Discount chain touts special experience, how effective police directorates are in solving sexual crimes, and storm warning for the country.


6 h
Vrakuňa’s citizens presented apples washed in water with leaked toxins at the protest in 2016.

Chemical time bomb in Bratislava’s Vrakuňa keeps ticking

The state is failing to solve leaking chemical waste dump.


31. may
Jupiter (centre) and its Galilean moons: from left Ganymede, Io, Europa and Callisto. Juice with deployed antennas and arrays is in the bottom right.

From Košice to Ganymede: Slovak engineers are leaving their mark in space

Slovaks are active participants in two ongoing space missions.


20. may
Illustrative stock photo

Success of solving sexual crimes depends on officer you get

Analysis of successful criminal investigations.


11 h
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad