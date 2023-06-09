Weekend: A trip to the sea...in art

Bodies of water in art, summer markets and foreign movie nights. Here's what to do for the weekend of June 9 -11.

Starting this weekend, we’re bringing you a quick heads up on events to come later each month in order to make planning your trip easier. When the time comes, we’ll introduce the event in detail. We hope you will enjoy your summer in Slovakia!

Exhibitions

Seas across time

The Nitra Gallery will open its summer session with an exhibition fit for the season. A curated selection of work from more than 30 authors portrays the story of the sea across time. Bodies of water, seas, oceans – all together in one place by artists from Slovakia, Czechia and Austria-Hungary, tracking back to the 19th century. Artist from times past will be joined by contemporary artists adding in their own poetic, personal and ecological commentary and interpretations.

The exhibition will be available from June 9 to August 27, 2023. You can find more about the exhibition on its webpage. The gallery is open from Tuesday to Friday at 10:00 – 18:00; on Saturday and Sunday at 13:00 – 18:00. The ticket pricing information can be found here. You’ll be able to find Nitra Gallery on Župné Námestie, Nitra.

Space, geography, surrealism, commentary

Class on geography, reimagined. Nová Cvernovka will host a Július Koller exhibition dedicated to all things surreal, titled “Between Earthly Beings and the Unknown Cosmic World: The Continent”. Joined with many other artists from all around the world, Július Koller’s work comments on the ecological state of Earth. Disappearing shores, melting ice, transformation of land, mind flights from one place to another, all under one exhibition. The artists critically comment on consumerism and humanism, explore the depths of the mind, and present alternatives for the future.

Visitors will be able to catch the exhibition from June 9 to August 25, 2023 in Nová Cvernovka. To learn more about the Slovak artist Július Koller, you can browse the Július Koller Society website.

Mikuláš Galanda – Jadran, 1935, Slovak National Gallery, SNG, Web Umenia (Source: www.webumenia.sk/dielo/SVK:SNG.O_6641)

Community

Walking and book shopping

On June 9, all book lovers should find their way to Nitra. Kupecká street on the pedestrian zone will turn into a small book shop joined with events, creative workshops and programmes for children. Visitors will be able to browse through books of all kind and enjoy warm days in Nitra, accompanied by street art from local students of art. The festival takes place in the afternoon. After that, take a walk around the local synagogue and stop by a tucked away tea shop to get some rest. Nitra Gallery and a theatre are nearby, too.

Summer markets

Local makers, artists, producers and authors will all gather to showcase their handmade products in a summer market at Banská Bystrica’s creative and community centre Záhrada. The market takes place in the community centre on Sunday, June 11 at 10:00 - 18:00. All vendors are small creators. If you have something to sell, you’ll be able to do so as well for a small entry fee and by filling up the registration list. Here’s where to learn more about the event, on the Záhrada community space website. The centre resides in Banská Bystrica.

Josef Wiesner, József Farkas – Nitra, 19. century, 1. half, 1835, Slovak National Gallery, SNG, (Source: www.webumenia.sk/dielo/SVK:SNG.G_3989)

Miscellaneous fun

Three screenings, three languages

Slovak National Gallery and cinema Kino Lumière have organized some film screenings together. This time, the national gallery will host three foreign movies. The gallery and cinema regularly screen movies without Slovak dubbing, usually with Czech subtitles.

For Danish speakers, there’s a film titled “Intet” or Nothing on June 11, starting at 17:30. Here’s where to get the tickets to the screening.

For Italian speakers, the national gallery is screening “L’Arminuta” or She, who comes back. The National Gallery will screen the movie with Slovak and English subtitles. Visitors will be able to catch the movie on June 11, at 20:00. It is the movie’s premiere in a national gallery. Get the tickets here.

Last but not least, Arabian speakers will get their own screening, too. On June 10 at 20:00, the national gallery will screen The Blue Caftan with Czech subtitles. You’ll be able to get your ticket here.

Piece of melancholy

Záhrada community and creative centre will host a Lash & Grey concert. The duo combines jazz, soul and pop, which has elevated them to the status of known icons of current Slovak music. Lash & Gray have worked with foreign authors and played outside of Slovakia too – for example, in New York, Paris, Rome and others. Now, you’ll be catch them in Banská Bystrica. The show will take place at Záhrada on June 10, at 20:00. Find the tickets here.

J. Carl Varrall, Ludwig Rohbock – Bratislava - a view from the north, cca 1850, Orava Gallery, OGD, (Source: www.webumenia.sk/dielo/SVK:OGD.T_607)

Upcoming events

June 14 – June 18. The Myjava folklore festival will take place. The festival mixes dozens of folklore bands, dance groups, traditions and foreign artists.

June 29 – July 2. The international festival of animation Fest Anča will return to Žilina. A packed programme full of animation, exhibitions, movies, workshops and more welcomes all movie enthusiasts.

July 1, afternoon hours. The municipality of Pezinok, which is just a stone’s throw away from Bratislava, has organised the festival “Víno a levanduľa“ (Wine and Lavender). As title suggests, the event is dedicated to wine tasting, good food and atmosphere in lavender fields.

July 6 – July 8. The music festival Pohoda will return with a line-up full of internationally loved names. The Trenčín municipality will host the festival at the local airport. Grab your tickets here.

Jozef Könyöki – Trenčiansky hrad (Trenčín Castle), 1882, Ernest Zmeták Gallery in Nové Zámky, GNZ (Source: www.webumenia.sk/dielo/SVK:GNZ.K_453)

