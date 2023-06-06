Rainbow, Bardejov, Slovakia. Pride parade flies three flags for the first time

We’re all alike, says organiser.

Bardejov will hold its first pride parade to support the rights of LGBT+ people in Slovakia. (Source: Courtesy of Pride Bardejov)

There used to be three pride parades in Slovakia - one for each major part of the country. After Bratislava, Košice and Banská Bystrica Bardejov will now have its first parade, which was organised by three parents.

“We’re the first pride parade that flies three flags: the rainbow flag for queer pride, Bardejov flag for the city, and a Slovak one for the country,” Adam Dzamba, 43, told The Slovak Spectator. Along with Erika Frická and Ľubor Balovič, Dzamba is one of the three parents and organising forces behind the Bardejov pride parade.

Dzamba explains that people should not be afraid to fly the Slovak flag. “First, we’re all Slovak. That makes us alike, it makes us closer,” says the parent.

Reclaiming the flag from extremist demonstrations to use in queer parades is a sign of resistance, Dzamba reckons. When participants show up and see all the queer and non-queer people, then notice the three flags above them, they might change their point of view. Suddenly, queer people are not some vague, mysterious group, they are their neighbours, friends, nurses, bakers, drivers and children from Bardejov, united all together.

Not afraid