Top 10 events in Bratislava for foreigners

Find all the tips for top events and the best things to do in Bratislava at Eventland, as well as festivals and concerts you won’t want to miss. It's also possible to add events for free at Eventland.
TOP 10
KONCERT: Musica aeterna concert; June 2-16
FESTIVAL: Danube Equestrian Festival; June 8-11
EVENT: Sun(Dj)set: Vesnu; June 9, 19:00
PARTY: Balkan Bashavel; June 9, 21:00
PARTY: K-POP Fantasy Night Bratislava; June 9, 22:00
FESTIVAL: Festival Sensorium: Beyond The Sound 2023; June 9-10, 12:00
FESTIVAL: One Way Fest 2023; June 9-11, 12:00
EVENT: Fairytaleland; June 10, 10:00
FESTIVAL: We Love Music Festival 2023; June 16-17
CONCERT: Summer concert of the Choir of the City of Bratislava; June 18, 17:00
Galleries in Bratislava: Temporary exhibitions
New! How and where foreigners can socialise in Bratislava - a new page dedicated to basic info regarding life in Bratislava, from religious services for non-Slovak speakers, where to learn Slovak, or places to sing karaoke or play sports.