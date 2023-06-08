Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

8. Jun 2023 at 22:04  I 

Top 10 events in Bratislava for foreigners

Tips for the top 10 events in the capital between June 8 and June 18, plus temporary exhibitions, classical music and highlights of the year.

Ivana Adžić
community manager
Devin CastleDevin Castle (Source: Anna Fay)

Find all the tips for top events and the best things to do in Bratislava at Eventland, as well as festivals and concerts you won’t want to miss. It's also possible to add events for free at Eventland.

TOP 10

KONCERT: Musica aeterna concert; June 2-16
FESTIVAL: Danube Equestrian Festival; June 8-11
EVENT: Sun(Dj)set: Vesnu; June 9, 19:00
PARTY: Balkan Bashavel; June 9, 21:00
PARTY: K-POP Fantasy Night Bratislava; June 9, 22:00
FESTIVAL: Festival Sensorium: Beyond The Sound 2023; June 9-10, 12:00
FESTIVAL: One Way Fest 2023; June 9-11, 12:00
EVENT: Fairytaleland; June 10, 10:00
FESTIVAL: We Love Music Festival 2023; June 16-17
CONCERT: Summer concert of the Choir of the City of Bratislava; June 18, 17:00

Galleries in Bratislava: Temporary exhibitions

Classical Music in Bratislava

Highlights of the Year

New! How and where foreigners can socialise in Bratislava - a new page dedicated to basic info regarding life in Bratislava, from religious services for non-Slovak speakers, where to learn Slovak, or places to sing karaoke or play sports.

Bratislava

