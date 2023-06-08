Author's choice: Two highest Low Tatra peaks in one day

What Ďumbier Mountain, Ginger in English, has in common with spices native to Asia.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled Share Share Twitter Facebook Whatsapp E-mail Link to the page

Contrary to climbing the highest peak of the High Tatras, Gerlachovský Štít, ascending the highest mountain of the Low Tatras, Ďumbier Mountain (2,043 metres above sea level), may be an easy encounter achievable by families with children or those not highly trained in mountaineering. Thanks to a cable car up to neighbouring Chopok Mountain, those interested can climb the two highest peaks of the Low Tatras in one day.

“Ďumbier is unparalleled regarding the views it offers from its top,” said Helena Novotná, a veteran tourist and friend of mine when sitting on a ridge looking towards the High Tatras, while having a small refreshment after an hour-and-twenty-minute hike from Chopok.

Chopok and Ďumbier in one package

Climbing Ďumbier and Chopok with a cable car the adventure will take up to about five hours

set off early enough as the cable car from Krupová up and down to Chopok runs only every 30 minutes and closes at 15:30

the hike is easy and achievable also for families with children and active seniors

The easiest way to ascend the 2,043-metre Ďumber is to take a cable car from Krupová up to Chopok, only 20 metres lower. The first stretch will take you to Kosodrevina in the middle of Chopok. The second one will take you just some metres below its peak.

When setting off for the approximately five-hour trip, make sure to start early enough. This is because the cable car runs in 30-minute intervals and closes quite early, at 15:30. To descend comfortably by the cable car, be at the station several minutes before 15:00.

Five hours of mountain pleasure