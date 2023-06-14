Slovak Samaritans rescue a stranded stork, while a Hells Angel is mocked online

Read a selection of short positive stories from Slovakia.

Every week The Slovak Spectator brings you a selection of three short stories from across Slovakia in which pessimism and negativity are absent.

1) Rescued stork

A rescued stork in the Orava region. (Source: Rescue Centre For Injured Animals Zázrivá)

Thanks to the kindness of compassionate individuals, the story of a little stork that fell out of its nest in the village of Krivá, northern Slovakia, took a fortunate turn. Passers-by who happened to notice the stranded stork knew exactly what to do and sought the assistance of Metod Macek, who gladly took in the young bird.

The survival of the stork following its fall can be considered a miracle, and the timely intervention of the caring rescuers made a significant difference.

Macek, who runs a rescue centre for injured animals, explained that once the stork grows up, it will be released to join its flying siblings. He expressed gratitude to everyone involved in the successful rescue of the little stork.

Read more in Slovak.

2) Take a rest, hiker

The Jozef Mak shelter in the Trnava Region woods. (Source: Facebook/Trnava Region)

The official opening of the Jozef Mak shelter took place in the locality of Mihalinová, near the village of Dobrá Voda, in the picturesque Little Carpathians in June. The wooden construction is conveniently located near the SNP Heroes' Trail and the long-distance Štefánikova Magistrála trail.

The two-storey shelter came to fruition through the collaborative efforts of the local government, third sector and state institutions.

The architectural design, created by Matthias Arnould, Robert Provazník and Michaela Vatraľová, emerged from a successful crowdfunding campaign initiated by the Hikemates civic association.

Read more in Slovak.

3) Empowering children in need

Jozef and Mária Ondášovci (r) as guests on the podcast Impact Talks. (Source: Pontis Foundation)

Jozef Ondáš, a prominent figure in the business world of Košice, has played a crucial role in transforming the city from a heavy industry-dependent region into a thriving digital hub, brimming with young talent.

His contributions were instrumental in establishing IBM Slovakia and SAP Slovakia, as well as being one of the founding members of the Košice IT Valley, which has attracted major players in the industry to the eastern regional capital.

Despite achieving significant success as an entrepreneur, Ondáš and his wife Mária, a trained chemist, have devoted their lives to supporting children in orphanages and homeless families.

Their philanthropic journey began with the donation of two bicycles.

Read more in Slovak.

FUNNY MEME FOR THIS WEEK

E-scooter brings joy to tough Hells Angel

(Source: zomri.online)



Translation: When you've been in Slovakia for an hour, and you're already riding an electric scooter.

The global motorcycle gang Hells Angels, often criticised for its links to criminal activities, held one of its annual meetings in Šamorín, Trnava Region, in early June. On the streets of Trnava and Bratislava, you could see many dangerous-looking and muscular men in leather jackets. But one tough Hells Angel decided to "saddle" a Bolt scooter. Quite entertaining, isn't it?

