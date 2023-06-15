3 things to do in Bratislava for free in the next seven days

See the selection of events happening in the capital that are on a budget, including music night and a hike to Sandberg.

Nature

Sandberg (Source: One2We)

Hike to Sandberg

This week's hiking tip is an easy and short tour to Sandberg and Devín.

The start of the route can be found at Mlynská bus stop at Devínska Nová Ves. Then you continue your trail to Sandberg.

Sandberg is the a sandstone hill located in the area of Devínska Nová Ves. For the inhabitants of the city of Bratislava, it is an excellent day trip that offers a piece of unique nature, close to the city. Additionally, from there you have a panorama including the beautiful view of Devín Castle and out to the Little Carpathians.

The route then continues to Devín castle, which will be the your end point. The hike takes only about 2 and a half hours, and is about 6 km long.

Here you can see the map.

History

Middle Ages in the Garden

June 17, from 9:00 till 20:00 in Sad Janka Kráľa

This Saturday don't miss the festival which celebrates different periods of history from the X to XIV. century. You will see members of historical re-anactment groups in period costumes, replicas of weapons, armour, historical furniture and craft equipment. Exhibitions of fencing fights, theatre performances and tasting dishes await you. There will also be a team competition, an archery tournament and even a period fashion show.

You can look forward to the performances of historical fencing groups, knights' tournaments and the reconstruction of a field battle with the participation of several dozen fighters. In the Orchard, you will also find a shooting range to try your hand at archery.

Music

A night of music

June 21, from 16:00 till 22:00 on central streets of Bratislava

On Wednesday, the streets of our city will be resounding with the street festival Night of Music (Fête de la Musique). Dozens of male and female musicians will perform in several places in the city centre, to celebrate the festival of music together. The festival, which has its roots in France, is taking place on the same date in more than 120 countries around the world.

The night of music is part of the oldest and largest summer city festival - Bratislava cultural summer.

The night of music takes place in the Old Town of Bratislava, including places like the courtyard of the Pálffy Palace, Hviezdoslavovo Square, Stairs on Klariská Street and the Courtyard of the Old Town Hall. All the places, where you can come and listen to the music, are added to the map below. The program of the performances can be found here.

If you have tips for free events in Bratislava or you would like to share your hiking or cycling trip ideas with readers, let us know at kseniia.husieva@spectator.sk.