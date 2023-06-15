Top 10 events in Bratislava for foreigners

Find all the tips for top events and the best things to do in Bratislava at Eventland, as well as festivals and concerts you won’t want to miss. It's also possible to add events for free at Eventland.
TOP 10
KONCERT: Musica aeterna concert; June 2-16
EVENT: Street Food Park Bratislava; June 14-18
FESTIVAL: We Love Music Festival 2023; June 16-17
EVENT: Middle Ages in Park; June 17, 09:00
EVENT: PENGUINS; June 17, 14:00 / 17:00
CONCERT: Summer concert of the Choir of the City of Bratislava; June 18, 17:00
EVENT: LADIES & GENTLEMEN SHOW Bratislava; June 21, 20:00
EVENT: The Bodyguard in Bratislava; June 22-25
EVENT: Summer Beer Salon; June 23-25
EVENT: Petržalka Days; June 23-25
Galleries in Bratislava: Temporary exhibitions
New! How and where foreigners can socialise in Bratislava - a new page dedicated to basic info regarding life in Bratislava, including religious services for non-Slovak speakers, where to learn Slovak, or places to sing karaoke or play sports.