Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

15. Jun 2023 at 22:14  I 

Top 10 events in Bratislava for foreigners

Tips for the top 10 events in the capital between June 15 and June 25, plus temporary exhibitions, classical music and highlights of the year.

Ivana Adžić
community manager
'Middle Ages in Sad Janka Kráľa' will be held on June 17 by the Danube river in Bratislava.'Middle Ages in Sad Janka Kráľa' will be held on June 17 by the Danube river in Bratislava. (Source: Facebook/Gaston)

Find all the tips for top events and the best things to do in Bratislava at Eventland, as well as festivals and concerts you won’t want to miss. It's also possible to add events for free at Eventland.

TOP 10

KONCERT: Musica aeterna concert; June 2-16
EVENT: Street Food Park Bratislava; June 14-18
FESTIVAL: We Love Music Festival 2023; June 16-17
EVENT: Middle Ages in Park; June 17, 09:00
EVENT: PENGUINS; June 17, 14:00 / 17:00
CONCERT: Summer concert of the Choir of the City of Bratislava; June 18, 17:00
EVENT: LADIES & GENTLEMEN SHOW Bratislava; June 21, 20:00
EVENT: The Bodyguard in Bratislava; June 22-25
EVENT: Summer Beer Salon; June 23-25
EVENT: Petržalka Days; June 23-25

Galleries in Bratislava: Temporary exhibitions

Classical Music in Bratislava

Highlights of the Year

New! How and where foreigners can socialise in Bratislava - a new page dedicated to basic info regarding life in Bratislava, including religious services for non-Slovak speakers, where to learn Slovak, or places to sing karaoke or play sports.

