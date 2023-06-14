News digest: Guide to voting for Slovaks abroad

Three good stories, how to make elderflower syrup, and the start of the Bratislava Cultural Summer.

Good evening. Here is the Wednesday, June 14 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

How to vote from abroad

Illustrative image. (Source: TASR)

Following the formal announcement that parliamentary elections will be held on September 30, the Interior Ministry has launched a new app which Slovak citizens living abroad can use to register to vote.

Previously, a Slovak voter living abroad but with permanent residence in Slovakia turned to their municipality, or contacted the Interior Ministry if they no longer had permanent residence in Slovakia.

The last elections in 2020 saw 49,000 Slovaks voting by mail from abroad. With the launch of the app, the ministry believes the number will be higher this year. Here is a Q&A on how things currently work.

What to read next about the election:

More stories from The Slovak Spectator website

FEATURE STORY FOR WEDNESDAY

In need of a good story? Here are three

(Source: Rescue station for injured animals Zázrivá)

Slovak Samaritans rescue a stranded stork, while a Hells Angel is mocked online. The official opening of the Jozef Mak shelter took place in the picturesque Little Carpathians.

Read a selection of short positive stories from Slovakia.

EVENT FOR THURSDAY

Bratislava Cultural Summer opens

video //www.youtube.com/embed/3aoUuXClgDU

On Thursday, the Bratislava Cultural Summer opens with a concert by fusion-funk band Mezzoforte who will play with famous Slovak drummer Martin Valihora. The event will take place on the Old Town's Main Square (Hlavné Námestie) at 18:00 PM.

Click here to find out more about summer in the capital.

In other news

Inflation dropped to 11.9 percent in May . Prices of goods and services recorded a month-on-month decrease of 0.1 percent for the first time since December 2020.

. Prices of goods and services recorded a month-on-month decrease of 0.1 percent for the first time since December 2020. The Health Ministry has announced that it is simplifying conditions for recognising diplomas of Ukrainian nurses in Slovakia . The process will include both an oral and written exam testing knowledge of Slovak.

. The process will include both an oral and written exam testing knowledge of Slovak. The state will provide nearly €15 million in subsidies to the Hornonitrianske Bane Prievidza (HBP) mining company to facilitate the closure of its coal mines this year. The company has been closing down its mines and surface facilities since the beginning of the year.

this year. The company has been closing down its mines and surface facilities since the beginning of the year. Many Slovaks no longer know what to believe when it comes to the war in Ukraine, said Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu Chao-xie during the Summit of European Values in Prague. "The aim of the disinformation campaign, aimed at European democratic countries, is to divide, create mistrust in society and undermine the foundations of democracy. Slovakia is significantly affected by it," he said.

during the Summit of European Values in Prague. "The aim of the disinformation campaign, aimed at European democratic countries, is to divide, create mistrust in society and undermine the foundations of democracy. Slovakia is significantly affected by it," he said. The Supreme Court has confirmed the dismissal of an indictment against former interior minister Robert Kaliňák and businessman Jozef Brhel for bribery. The court cited serious procedural errors, particularly the violation of the right to defence.

On Wednesday June 14, selected hiking trails in the High Tatras re-opened for the summer. Snow is still present in altitudes above 2000 metres. This picture shows trail that leads to Sliezsky Dom, the highest mountain hotel in Slovakia. (Source: TASR)

WEATHER FOR THURSDAY:

From clear skies to partially cloudy. Daily temperatures between 21 °C and 26 °C. Winds will gradually gain strength, reaching up to 20 km/h. (SHMÚ)

Thank you for subscribing and reading. It means a lot to us.

P.S. If you have suggestions on how our news overview can be improved, you can reach us at editorial@spectator.sk.

