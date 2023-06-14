Umbrella March aims to show solidarity with refugees

Bratislava event aims to raise awareness of plight of 35 million displaced.

Refugees on the Slovak-Ukrainian border on February 26, 2022. The series of photos by Marko Erd of the Sme daily (Source: Sme - Marko Erd)

To wake up in the morning, go to work, spend free time with family or friends, go on a trip during a weekend is something many people not only in Slovakia, but in many parts of the rest of the world take for granted.

However, more than 35 million people do not have this luxury.

Driven from their homes by war, persecution or natural disasters, they are seeking a better and secure life elsewhere.

June 17 is World Refugee Day and on Saturday, a public event called the Umbrella March will take place in the streets of Slovakia's capital.

"An umbrella is the symbol of the day, as it brings salvation, security and help in times of need. As a shield, we want to spread it symbolically over those who need it. Not only in Slovakia, but all over the world, the Umbrella Marches draw attention to how vulnerable these people are and that they need our help," says Veronika Fishbone Vlčková, head of the Milan Šimečka Foundation.

The event will start at 14:00 PM at the Primate's Square (Primaciálne Námestie) in the Old Town. At 14:15 there will be a drum workshop, followed by the march itself at 14:45 which will head in the direction of Tyrš Waterfront (Tyršové Nábrežie)

Once at the waterfront, a community program will begin featuring a music and dance performance by Ukrainian children, two concerts, a stand-up show and several workshops.

Follow the event on Facebook (in English).