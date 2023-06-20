A woman turns 104 years old. What's her secret to a long life?

Read a selection of short positive stories from Slovakia.

Every week The Slovak Spectator brings you a selection of three short stories from across Slovakia in which pessimism and negativity are absent.

1) We have a lot to learn from our elders

Helena Ruczová recently turned 104. (Source: RTVS )

Helena Ruczová from Galanta, one of the oldest inhabitants of Slovakia, has lived through significant events such as the first Czechoslovak Republic, the Slovak State, and World War II. On her 104th birthday, she invited the Slovak television staff to celebrate with her.

Helena worked throughout her life, even managing a large hotel chain in her seventies. She believes that having goals is crucial for staying alive at 104 years old. Additionally, she enjoys indulging in long sleep until at least 11:00 a.m., some ice cream, whipped cream, and occasionally a good cognac. Ruczová also mentioned her love for tasty dishes like pork cabbage dumplings and Vienna schnitzel.

Read more in Slovak.

2) Donate blood and you donate life

Awards received by the siblings. (Source: FN AGEL Skalica)

Donating blood is a rare and noble act of voluntary assistance. Jana Valachovičová, the head nurse of the oncology department at Faculty Hospital AGEL Skalica, and her brother Marián Valachovič, are inspiring individuals who exemplify selfless help to others.

Their dedication extends not only to working with patients battling a formidable illness, but also to their commitment to blood donation. Together, they have already donated blood and platelets an astonishing 155 times.

Despite not seeking recognition for her efforts, Valachovičová was honoured on World Blood Donour Day with a prestigious Slovak plaque for her 31 blood donations. However, she doesn't intend to stop there. Her goal is to inspire others to donate, recognising the perpetual need for donors and life-saving blood.

Read more in Slovak.

3) Purpose is more important than status

Works by Miriam Fuňová. (Source: majolikamodra.sk)

After spending 20 years in the corporate world, Miriam Fuňová became a well-known figure in the financial sector. However, she made a significant change in her life by relocating from Bratislava to Modra. In Modra, she embraced a new mission: to revive the struggling production of famous Modra pottery products (majolika). Initially, Fuňová sought investors to help save the brand, but eventually, she and her husband made the decision to personally rescue the Modra pottery tradition.

Fuňová's parents had always encouraged her to pursue her passions. Despite winning the title of the best amateur painter in a Slovak competition during high school, she found herself drawn more towards mathematics and literature. This inclination led her to study economics. After completing her education, she landed a job at a bank, gradually ascending to a top management position in one of Slovakia's largest banks, as she revealed in an interview with Madam EVA magazine.

Read more in Slovak.

FUNNY MEME FOR THIS WEEK

Children's tea party



Translation: When TA3 are moving out and they only have furniture from the children's corner remaining.

Recently, the former prime minister of Slovakia, Peter Pellegrini, gave a pre-election interview to the Slovak TV news channel TA3. As tSlovaks write, they were not interested in the content of the broadcast, but the two tables that attracted attention and added a special charm to the interview. Such a poor "assortment" in furniture is caused by the relocation of TA3 to the new TOWER 5 building, where the new headquarters will be.

You can send me your tips on positive news stories about Slovakia or funny memes at: yehor.zhukov@spectator.sk. Thank you!