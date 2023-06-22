Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

22. Jun 2023 at 11:03

3 things to do in Bratislava for free in the next seven days

Enjoy Petržalka days this weekend or participate in morning yoga on Monday

author
Kseniia Husieva

Nature | Culture | Sport

Nature

The splendid view from the Jelenia Hora hill with ruins of the Plavecký castle in the distance. The splendid view from the Jelenia Hora hill with ruins of the Plavecký castle in the distance. (Source: Jana Liptáková)

Hike to Plavecký Hrad

Meeting point at 9:45 at Nivy bus station

This Saturday a group of foreigners who are going hiking, will meet at Nivy bus station in Bratislava, from here they will catch the bus to Plavecké Podhradie, which departing at 10:00.

After approximately an hour on the bus, the route starts from Plavecké Podhradie. Hikers then head to Plavecký Hrad and Vapenná and come almost full circle to Sološnica.

The organisers say that there will be rocky ridges to climb and caves to explore, so perhaps this one is for more adventurous outdoor enthusiasts. The trip takes about 7 hours and is approximately 16 km of walking.

If you would like to join the hike later, here's a map for anyone not on the same bus.

Culture

(Source: Petržalka.sk)

Petržalka days

From 23 June till 25 June in the area of the Petržalka State Race Track at Starohájska Street 29

Mayor Ján Hrčka and the council of the Bratislava-Petržalka district invite you to the 26th annual PETRŽALKA DAYS event, which will take place from Friday 23 to Sunday 25 June.

In addition to a great mix of genres performed by the stars of the Slovak music scene, a rich accompanying program is also prepared combined with a varied selection of the most delicious refreshments.

Sport

(Source: BKIS - Irene Kharchenko)

Morning yoga in Janko Kráľ Park

26 June at 7:30 in Janko Kráľ Park on a grass area near the amphitheatre

Take a deep breath with the instructors from Yoga House Bratislava, and awaken your life force in the park among the trees. Morning exercise will strengthen your muscles, clear your mind and help you to breath easily. Everybody is welcome, but please note that it is necessary to bring your own exercise mat.

If you have tips for free events in Bratislava or you would like to share your hiking or cycling trip ideas with readers, let us know at kseniia.husieva@spectator.sk.

