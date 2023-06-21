Items in shopping cart: View
21. Jun 2023 at 16:06

Mega trolleybuses to be on Bratislava streets by end of summer

Capital's Public Transport Company also expecting arrival of hybrid vehicles.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Bratislava will soon have new trolleybuses.Bratislava will soon have new trolleybuses. (Source: TASR)

The first 24-metre double-articulated trolleybuses will take to Bratislava's streets at the end of the summer, the capital's Public Transport Company (DPB) has announced on social media.

"Some bus bodies have been already completed, and electrical equipment is currently being installed [in them]," DPB wrote in the post. The deployment of the vehicles, which will undergo a series of tests before they go into full use, comes as the capital's transport system is expanded.

The body of a double-articulated trolleybus soon to arrive in Bratislava. The body of a double-articulated trolleybus soon to arrive in Bratislava. (Source: DPB)

In addition to these "mega trolleybuses", the transport company is expecting to take delivery of 18-metre and 12-metre hybrid trolleybuses. These will be used to transform some bus lines into trolleybus lines.

DPB also recently announced that 30 new modern trams, which are being built in the Czech republic, will soon arrive in Bratislava.

