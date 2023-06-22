Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

\
Show all sections
22. Jun 2023 at 8:41  I 

Cooking with Babička: pagáče, an untranslatable word

Pagáče are a classic Slovak food but without an English equivalent. Biscuit? Scone? Neither.

Naomi Hužovičová
Naomi Hužovičová
pagáčepagáče (Source: Naomi Hužovičová)

Some seemingly simple words are difficult to translate directly, pagáče being one of them. In American English, they are something like a biscuit, except made with a yeast dough, not risen by the power of baking powder (although sometimes quick versions for mini-pagáč offer baking powder variations). In British English, as a British biscuit is an American cookie, they could be compared to a scone, except also made with yeast instead of baking powder and savory rather than sweet.

(Source: Naomi Hužovičová)
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

What are pagáče?

Pagáče are made from a yeast dough that is folded multiple times when rising so that it forms layers, laminating the dough in the same way (but less) than say, a croissant or phyllo pastry. The dough is spread with some ingredient to help keep the layers separate and add flavour - cheese, bryndza, potatoes, herbs with schmaltz, or most classically, ground lard cracklings.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
44,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
79,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Cooking

Top stories

Vladislav Malast guiding visitors to the GMB.

Former palace owners 'Ján' and 'Emil' guide visitors to Bratislava City Gallery

The GMB is also targeting English-speaking residents of Bratislava with its programmes.


21. jun
Vrakuňa’s citizens presented apples washed in water with leaked toxins at the protest in 2016.

Chemical time bomb in Bratislava’s Vrakuňa keeps ticking

The state is failing to solve leaking chemical waste dump.


31. may
Jupiter (centre) and its Galilean moons: from left Ganymede, Io, Europa and Callisto. Juice with deployed antennas and arrays is in the bottom right.

From Košice to Ganymede: Slovak engineers are leaving their mark in space

Slovaks are active participants in two ongoing space missions.


20. may
Barát Kút, or Mníchova Studňa (Monk's Well) in Slovak, is just an island of massive trees in the surrounding fields near the Kurinec recreation area.

Archaeologists hope to discover buried mediaeval buildings in southern Slovakia

A locality near Rimavská Sobota has been repeatedly settled over the centuries.


20. jun
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad