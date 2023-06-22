Cooking with Babička: pagáče, an untranslatable word

Pagáče are a classic Slovak food but without an English equivalent. Biscuit? Scone? Neither.

Some seemingly simple words are difficult to translate directly, pagáče being one of them. In American English, they are something like a biscuit, except made with a yeast dough, not risen by the power of baking powder (although sometimes quick versions for mini-pagáč offer baking powder variations). In British English, as a British biscuit is an American cookie, they could be compared to a scone, except also made with yeast instead of baking powder and savory rather than sweet.

(Source: Naomi Hužovičová)

What are pagáče?

Pagáče are made from a yeast dough that is folded multiple times when rising so that it forms layers, laminating the dough in the same way (but less) than say, a croissant or phyllo pastry. The dough is spread with some ingredient to help keep the layers separate and add flavour - cheese, bryndza, potatoes, herbs with schmaltz, or most classically, ground lard cracklings.