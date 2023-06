Boris Kollár thinks someone is attempting to discredit him and his party, Sme Rodina, in the run-up to the elections.

Speaker Boris Kollár is facing calls to resign after his ex-partner accused him of knocking her unconscious more than a decade ago and he confessed to it.

The incident, preceded by a strong argument, happened in 2012 in a villa in Miami, Florida.

“She received a few slaps,” Kollár told the press earlier this week.

However, Kollár and his former partner, Barbora Richterová, provided different versions of the event.