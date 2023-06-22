Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

\
Show all sections
22. Jun 2023 at 17:13

Bratislava airport to launch flights to the Caribbean

Travellers can also fly to Vietnam.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Bratislava airport will operate flights to the Carribean and Vietnam from October 2023.Bratislava airport will operate flights to the Carribean and Vietnam from October 2023. (Source: Pexels)

Holidaymakers will fly out from Bratislava airport to Vietnam, the Dominican Republic and Cuba.

The flights will be launched in the autumn following a contract concluded between DER Touristik Eastern Europe and the Spanish airliner World2fly, the TASR news agency wrote.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

The airport announced the new connections on Wednesday.

“The value of the contract for this year’s winter season exceeds €21 million,” said the airport’s spokesperson Veronika Tóthová.

The Fischer and Kartago Tours travel agencies, which fall under the group, will provide three flights a week to the Vietnamese island of Phu Quoc, Punta Cana in Punta Cana, and Santa Clara in Cuba from the end of October.

SkryťTurn off ads

The plane will always take off from Bratislava, fly to Prague for refuelling and then to the destination from Prague airport. The return flight will first land in Prague and then continue to Bratislava.

Bratislava

Top stories

Vladislav Malast guiding visitors to the GMB.

Former palace owners 'Ján' and 'Emil' guide visitors to Bratislava City Gallery

The GMB is also targeting English-speaking residents of Bratislava with its programmes.


21. jun
Vrakuňa’s citizens presented apples washed in water with leaked toxins at the protest in 2016.

Chemical time bomb in Bratislava’s Vrakuňa keeps ticking

The state is failing to solve leaking chemical waste dump.


31. may
Jupiter (centre) and its Galilean moons: from left Ganymede, Io, Europa and Callisto. Juice with deployed antennas and arrays is in the bottom right.

From Košice to Ganymede: Slovak engineers are leaving their mark in space

Slovaks are active participants in two ongoing space missions.


20. may
Barát Kút, or Mníchova Studňa (Monk's Well) in Slovak, is just an island of massive trees in the surrounding fields near the Kurinec recreation area.

Archaeologists hope to discover buried mediaeval buildings in southern Slovakia

A locality near Rimavská Sobota has been repeatedly settled over the centuries.


20. jun
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad