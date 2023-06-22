Bratislava airport to launch flights to the Caribbean

Travellers can also fly to Vietnam.

Bratislava airport will operate flights to the Carribean and Vietnam from October 2023. (Source: Pexels)

Holidaymakers will fly out from Bratislava airport to Vietnam, the Dominican Republic and Cuba.

The flights will be launched in the autumn following a contract concluded between DER Touristik Eastern Europe and the Spanish airliner World2fly, the TASR news agency wrote.

The airport announced the new connections on Wednesday.

“The value of the contract for this year’s winter season exceeds €21 million,” said the airport’s spokesperson Veronika Tóthová.

The Fischer and Kartago Tours travel agencies, which fall under the group, will provide three flights a week to the Vietnamese island of Phu Quoc, Punta Cana in Punta Cana, and Santa Clara in Cuba from the end of October.

The plane will always take off from Bratislava, fly to Prague for refuelling and then to the destination from Prague airport. The return flight will first land in Prague and then continue to Bratislava.