Slovak universities have refused to merge, despite millions of euros from the EU being on the table.

This article was published in the Career & Employment Guide 2023, our special annual publication focused on the labour market, human resources and education.

Slovakia’s higher education system is set for a shake-up as some of the country’s top universities run through plans to work more closely together.