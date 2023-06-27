Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

\
Show all sections
27. Jun 2023 at 17:52  I 

Lost Gothic altar piece of the biggest church in Bratislava shines in refurbished gallery

In its new Sacred Art exhibition the Slovak National Gallery exhibits its biggest Gothic and Baroque pieces of art, as well as challenges the phenomenon of copying in art history.

Jana Liptáková
The Sacred ARt exhibition in the SNG.The Sacred ARt exhibition in the SNG. (Source: Courtesy of SNG )

The late-Gothic relief depicting the birth of Christ is one highlight of the long-term collection display Sacral Art in the Slovak National Gallery (SNG) in Bratislava. It was long known just as the Nativity from Hlohovec. But its high quality challenged the assumption that the local castle chapel was truly the place for which a mediaeval master had carved it. Finally, just some 30 years ago, researchers refuted all doubts. A depiction of a coronation in the St Martin Cathedral dating back to 1608 shows exactly this relief from the 15th century in the middle of the altar.

SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

“This is evidence that this relief was part of the dismantled Gothic altar,” said Dušan Buran, who in cooperation with Katarína Kolbiarz Chmelinová, composed the Sacred Art exhibition, which SNG opened in its refurbished premises last week.

The story of the relief, whch Buran considers to be one of the most spectacular works of art in Bratislava, along with the cathedral itself, illustrates the common fates of art works.

The relief from 1480-1490 was the central piece of the Gothic altar in St Martin Cathedral The relief from 1480-1490 was the central piece of the Gothic altar in St Martin Cathedral (Source: Courtesy of SNG )

The relief from 1480-1490 was the central piece of the Gothic altar in the cathedral. In the 1730s this altar was dismantled and replaced by a Baroque altar created by sculptor George Rafael Donner. This altar, which witnessed, for example, coronation of Maria Theresa, does not exist anymore, too. It was also dismantled. The equestrian sculpture of St Martin, which used to be its central piece, remained in Bratislava and now can be seen in the right-side nave of the cathedral. Two angels, which used to flank the altar, are now in Budapest. The Baroque altar was replaced, during the complex regothisation of the cathedral in the second half of the 19th century, with a neo-Gothic altar. It is here until today.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
44,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
79,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Bratislava

Top stories

Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová.

News digest: President Čaputová doesn't aspire to be next NATO chief

How to express dissatisfaction in Slovak, Košice public transport company's measure to save money, and Banská Štiavnica will celebrate diversity and foreigners.


1 h
Vrakuňa’s citizens presented apples washed in water with leaked toxins at the protest in 2016.

Chemical time bomb in Bratislava’s Vrakuňa keeps ticking

The state is failing to solve leaking chemical waste dump.


31. may
Jupiter (centre) and its Galilean moons: from left Ganymede, Io, Europa and Callisto. Juice with deployed antennas and arrays is in the bottom right.

From Košice to Ganymede: Slovak engineers are leaving their mark in space

Slovaks are active participants in two ongoing space missions.


20. may
Illustrative stock photo

Slovakia did not learn from last year's drought

In a few decades, drought will threaten Fatra, the Tatras and the south of central Slovakia.


26. jun
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad