Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

29. Jun 2023 at 11:36

3 things to do in Bratislava for free in the next seven days

A hike to Austria or unique music festival in SND this weekend

author
Kseniia Husieva

Nature | Music | Picnic

Nature

The Danube wetlands in Austria. The Danube wetlands in Austria. (Source: Jana Liptáková)
Hike to Königswarte

Meeting point: Lanfranconi Bridge in Bratislava at 10:00, July 1

This Saturday the hikers will meet at Lanfranconi Bridge in Bratislava at 10:00, and walk until they reach the observation tower at Königswarte in Austria.

After the meeting, the group of foreigners will head to Wolfstahl, moving through some beautiful forest and along the Danube River. Then, they will head up the hill, into the woods to the castle at Potternberg and up to the observation platform at Königswarte.

After that, they will head across the countryside to Petržalka, for the number 80 bus back to town. The hike should be about 16 km, on mostly flat terrain.

If you would like to join the hike later, here's a map.

Music

(Source: SND)

Summer gala SND

June 30, at 19:00 Square in front of the new SND building, Pribinova 17, Old Town.

The theatre season at the Slovak National Theatre will culminate this year with the spectacular SND Summer Gala.

This will be a traditional open-air gala concert of all three troupes of the Slovak National Theatre: Drama, Opera, and Ballet at the end of the theatre season on the square in front of the new SND building.

In case of bad weather, the program will be held inside the SND Opera and Ballet Hall.

Picnic

Bratislava Period picnic

July 1 from 13:00 to 21:00, Gothic tower in Sad Janko Kráľ

The Bratislava Period picnic should be a great day out for lovers of living history, focused on the period 1900 - 1950, and is returning to Sad Janko Kráľ.

Stylish concerts with music of the given era await you including the C. and k. orchestra, SwinGang, and Fats Jazz Band.

Under the crowns of tall trees that have lived through this period themselves, you will be able to enjoy period attractions, craft demonstrations, and a fashion show, all in a pleasant picnic atmosphere.

If you have tips for free events in Bratislava or you would like to share your hiking or cycling trip ideas with readers, let us know at kseniia.husieva@spectator.sk.

Countrywide events

