Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

6. Jul 2023 at 20:20 

Top 10 events in Bratislava for foreigners

Tips for the top 10 events in the capital between July 6 and July 16, plus temporary exhibitions and highlights of the year.

Ivana Adžić
community manager
The 23rd edition of Pohoda Festival took place between July 11 and 14,2019 in Trenčín. The 23rd edition of Pohoda Festival took place between July 11 and 14,2019 in Trenčín. (Source: Naďa Koščíková)
TOP 10

FESTIVAL: One Day Jazz Festival; July 3-9
FESTIVAL: Summer Shakespeare Festival; July 4-6
FESTIVAL: Pohoda Festival; July 5-8
CONCERT: LASH & GREY concert; July 6, 19:00
EVENT: The Enchanted Iron Well; July 9, 10:00
EVENT: Gastro Cruise Special; July 13, 18:30
EVENT: French National Day; July 14, 14:00
PARTY: Sun(DJ)set: Isobutane; July 14, 19:30
FESTIVAL: Grillegalized Open Air 2023; July 15, 17:00
CONCERT: The New Horizons; July 16

Galleries in Bratislava: Temporary exhibitions

Highlights of the Year

New! How and where foreigners can socialise in Bratislava - a new page that is dedicated to basic info regarding life in Bratislava, including religious services for non-Slovak speakers, where to learn Slovak, or places to sing karaoke or play sports.

Bratislava

Top stories

News digest: Homage to an architect who built Bratislava's only functioning synagogue

A woman murdered by her stalker, Slovnaft's huge profit, Japanese Day and other things to try out in Bratislava for free.


56m
Vrakuňa’s citizens presented apples washed in water with leaked toxins at the protest in 2016.

Chemical time bomb in Bratislava’s Vrakuňa keeps ticking

The state is failing to solve leaking chemical waste dump.


31. may
The Sme daily's conference on modern trends in urban mobility.

Millions of people in Slovakia have poor access to public transport. They walk 20 minutes to a bus stop

Slovakia's approach to urban mobility is changing slowly, experts said during the Smart City conference.


4. jul
