News digest: Chamois goats in Tatras shrinking. Experts don't say why

Good evening. Here is the Tuesday, July 4 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Tomorrow, July 5, is a public holiday in Slovakia. Most shops will be closed. You can read the next news digest on Thursday.

Declining chamois population

The chamois in the Tatras. (Source: Marcel Tobis)

The weather was not perfect, but it did not discourage conservationists from the Tatras National Park (TANAP) from counting the chamois in the national park.

"Like two years ago, a sweltering day forced the chamois to seek shelter from the heat from the early morning. They were thus harder to see," said TANAP.

Conservationists counted them in 71 different locations on June 20.

As TANAP added, it is not just the heat. Most likely the chamois population is, in fact, lower. There are 816 chamois, of which 63 are this year's offspring, living in the Polish and Slovak Tatras today. A total of 555 chamois were seen in the Slovak Tatras. Experts saw 261 individuals in Poland.

The results were published on July 4.

The largest herds traditionally live in the Belianske Tatras. This area offers the animals a rich food supply and calm, which is ensured by the closure of this rare location.

"Zoologists expected that the population curve would slightly decrease compared to the record, but at the moment it is still premature to talk about the causes," said the park.

The highest number of the chamois during the spring census was recorded in the years 2014 and 2016 when there were 1,232 chamois in the Tatras. The lowest numbers were recorded at the end of the nineties, when the number of counted chamois stood at about 200 goats.

More stories from The Slovak Spectator website

Law firms: The assignments tackled by law firms in Slovakia that deal with labour law are varied, bringing a range of sometimes unusual challenges. The Slovak Spectator approached selected law firms working in the field, asking them to share those deals they consider inspirational in some way.

FEATURE STORY FOR TUESDAY

A great place for Instagram photos

A magical meadow in northern Slovakia. (Source: zahradnici.sk)

On the first weekend of July, a magical meadow kicked off the summer season in northern Slovakia. The meadow is divided into sectors. It will soon be dominated by a purple carpet of lavender flowers and red wild poppies.

MUSIC FOR TUESDAY

US artist with Slovak roots at Pohoda

video //www.youtube.com/embed/hxgcz_6GKX0

The American musician Caroline Polachek will perform at the Pohoda festival in Trenčín on Friday, July 7. The artist has Slovak ancestors, the Sme daily reported. Her great-grandfather was born in the Slovak town of Lastomír.

Her latest album is called 'Desire, I Want to Turn Into You'.

In other news

Sales of Slovak firms reached almost €244.5 billion last year. Compared to the previous year, they increased by 20 percent. The net profit of firms exceeded €11 billion and rose by almost 13 percent year-on-year. (Finstat)

The special parliamentary session during which some MPs wanted to remove Speaker Boris Kollár from the post did not start on Tuesday due to the lack of MPs present in the debating room. Another attempt is scheduled for tomorrow, July 5. In June, Kollár admitted to beating his former girlfriend. (TASR)

Convicted mafia businessman Marian Kočner has already undergone surgery in Bratislava. He is said to have a lung problem. Kočner was found guilty in the TV Markíza promissory notes case in 2021. Earlier this year, he was acquitted in the Kuciak case for the second time. (Sme)

Due to the closure of the bridge in Sereď, western Slovakia, the Transport Ministry wants to exempt the R1 motorway section from Sládkovičovo to Dolná Streda from motorway vignette payment. Drivers using this section may not have to have a valid e-vignette. The change has yet to be approved by the police. An overpass or an underpass for pedestrians could one day be created at the intersection in the centre of Nitra.Architect Jozef Hrozenský designed this "ellipsoid" overpass, for which the town does not have money at present. (Source: Jozef Hrozenský)

WEATHER FOR WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, cloudy in the afternoon. You can expect showers or storms in the afternoon. The highest daytime temperature will rise to 31°C. (SHMÚ)

Thank you for subscribing and reading. It means a lot to us.

P.S. If you have suggestions on how our news overview can be improved, you can reach us at editorial@spectator.sk.

