Orthodox synagogue in Bratislava commemorates its centennial with exhibition

The exhibition introduces architect Artur Szalatnai-Slatinský, who designed the synagogue.

On Heydukova Street in Bratislava stands a peculiar massive building bearing windows with ornamental bars hidden behind a colonnade of seven massive pillars. It is a synagogue of the Orthodox Jewish community, the only synagogue that has survived in the capital and is still functioning today. It was built according to the winning design by architect Artur Szalatnai-Slatinský. On the occasion of the synagogue’s centenary, the Jewish Community Museum has dedicated its current exhibition to this architect.

Architect Artur Szalatnai-Slatinský and Bratislava The Jewish Community Museum on Heydukova Street in Bratislava is open every Friday and Sunday from 10:00 to 16:00 from June 30 to October 6, 2023 (except on September 15, September 17, September 24, and October 1, 2023). The admission fee is €6

“Artur Szalatnai-Slatinský was an important architect who designed many important buildings in Bratislava and Slovakia,” Maroš Borský, director of the Jewish Community Museum, said on the occasion of opening the exhibition in late June. “Symbolically, the venue of the exhibition dedicated to architect Szalatnai is in his building, thus becoming the main exhibit.”

Borský considers the synagogue his masterpiece. It is one of his best-preserved buildings, as many have been demolished, rebuilt or are in a pitiful condition today.

From Slatina to Bratislava via Budapest