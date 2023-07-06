Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Show all sections
6. Jul 2023 at 12:10  I 

Orthodox synagogue in Bratislava commemorates its centennial with exhibition

The exhibition introduces architect Artur Szalatnai-Slatinský, who designed the synagogue.

Jana Liptáková

On Heydukova Street in Bratislava stands a peculiar massive building bearing windows with ornamental bars hidden behind a colonnade of seven massive pillars. It is a synagogue of the Orthodox Jewish community, the only synagogue that has survived in the capital and is still functioning today. It was built according to the winning design by architect Artur Szalatnai-Slatinský. On the occasion of the synagogue’s centenary, the Jewish Community Museum has dedicated its current exhibition to this architect.

SkryťTurn off ads

Architect Artur Szalatnai-Slatinský and Bratislava

The Jewish Community Museum on Heydukova Street in Bratislava is open every Friday and Sunday from 10:00 to 16:00 from June 30 to October 6, 2023 (except on September 15, September 17, September 24, and October 1, 2023). The admission fee is €6

“Artur Szalatnai-Slatinský was an important architect who designed many important buildings in Bratislava and Slovakia,” Maroš Borský, director of the Jewish Community Museum, said on the occasion of opening the exhibition in late June. “Symbolically, the venue of the exhibition dedicated to architect Szalatnai is in his building, thus becoming the main exhibit.”

Borský considers the synagogue his masterpiece. It is one of his best-preserved buildings, as many have been demolished, rebuilt or are in a pitiful condition today.

Related article Jewish history still being made Read more 

From Slatina to Bratislava via Budapest

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
44,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
79,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Bratislava

Top stories

Vrakuňa’s citizens presented apples washed in water with leaked toxins at the protest in 2016.

Chemical time bomb in Bratislava’s Vrakuňa keeps ticking

The state is failing to solve leaking chemical waste dump.


31. may
Bratislava.

The best Bratislava boroughs for your real estate investment

In some places, the value of flats increased by 50 percent in two years.


3. jul

Framework for four-day working week and new ways of online hiring

Lawyers dealing with labour law share the inspirational projects they have been working on.


4. jul
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad