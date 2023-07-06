Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

6. Jul 2023 at 10:30

3 things to do in Bratislava for free in the next seven days

An easy hike to Zálesie or a concert of the major acclaimed symphony orchestras in the Netherlands in Bratislava

Kseniia Husieva

Nature | Music | Concert

Nature

The countryside east of Bratislava. (Illustrative image) The countryside east of Bratislava. (Illustrative image) (Source: Matúš Beňo)

Hike to Zálesie

Meeting point at Nivy bus station for the 550 bus (platform 21, 10:06) for Svätý Jur.

This Saturday's hike will be to Zalesie. The hikers will meet at Nivy bus station in Bratislava for the bus, that leaves at 10:06 to Svätý Jur. They should arrive by 10:30 and start walking on the Green hiking trail through the nature reserve, past Ivanka Pri Dunaji village, to the lake. Zálesie is part of Malý Dunaj, so everyone can enjoy seeing a natural highlight of Western Slovakia.

Then the hikers will head to Zálesie Lodenica, where the route finishes. This trail is flat all the way, and should be 16 km and take about 6 hours.

If you would like to join the hike later, here's the map.

Music

(Source: operaballet.nl)

The Hague Symphony Orchestra

July 13 at 17:00 on Hviezdoslavovo square

Orkest The Hague was founded over a century ago and is one of the major acclaimed symphony orchestras in the Netherlands. It's an innovative orchestra, that plays at leading venues in the Netherlands and abroad.

Next Thursday it will perform in Bratislava at Hviezdoslavovo square.

Concert

(Source: BKIS - Leontína Berková)

Youth in the orchard

July 7 and 14 at 20:00 in Sad Janka Kráľa

The stage in Janko Kráľ's Orchard will belong to the music and words of the young people who participated in the Youth in Orchard challenge through the BKIS Open Call.

Come and enjoy seeing talented youngsters performing jazz, indie, rock, pop, rap, author readings, and DJ sets.

If you have tips for free events in Bratislava or you would like to share your hiking or cycling trip ideas with readers, let us know at kseniia.husieva@spectator.sk.

