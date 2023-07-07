News digest: Zelensky makes first visit to Slovakia since the war's start

The Pohoda festival is in full swing, Slovaks are losing their sweet tooth for chocolate, and we list Slovakia's biggest aquaparks.

Good afternoon. Here is the Friday, July 7 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Hope for Vrakuňa

A meadow above the toxic waste dump in Bratislava's Vrakuňa borough. (Source: SME - Gabriel Kuchta)

Prime Minister Ľudovít Ódor's interim government has authorised the Environment Ministry to take all steps to continue remediation of the toxic waste dump in the Bratislava borough of Vrakuňa.

The dump is one of the biggest environmental burdens dating from the communist period. The ministry will thus continue with a project to encapsulate the waste underground and subsequently purify the surrounding groundwater.



FEATURE STORY FOR FRIDAY

The biggest aquaparks in Slovakia, and who owns them

The Bešeňová water park. (Source: Vodný park Beseňová)

Aquaparks, water-worlds and swimming pools are among the most popular attractions in summer, with thousands of visitors flocking in every day of the season. The market is rich, but which are the biggest aquaparks in Slovakia?

EVENTS FOR THE COMING DAYS

If you're not at Pohoda, pick one of these

Bratislava's Devín district. (Source: SME - Marko Erd)

French National Day returns to the heart of Bratislava, it's Main Square, on Bastille Day, July 14. Listen to a DJ set at the Devín Castle, or visit one of the temporary exhibitions in Bratislava's galleries.

Read our selection of 10 events that will take place in Bratislava over the coming days.

In other news

On Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made his second visit to Slovakia, but his first since Russia invaded his country. He met Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová and discussed the security situation, including the current situation on the front, as well as further support for Ukraine and its proposal for a peaceful solution to end the war, plus bilateral cooperation in the form of transport links between the two countries and the participation of Slovak companies in the reconstruction of Ukraine. Zelensky will also meet Speaker of Parliament Boris Kollár and Prime Minister Ľudovít Ódor today.

Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. (Source: TASR)

In a pilot project, 3,000 new apartments, including 143 rental units, are to be built in Bratislava . They will be constructed in 13 localities, including the boroughs of Petržalka, Ružinov, Rača and Dúbravka.

. They will be constructed in 13 localities, including the boroughs of Petržalka, Ružinov, Rača and Dúbravka. A bear attacked a 20-year-old man in the village of Háj near Turčianske Teplice, Žilina Region. The animal bit both of the man's hands, with the injuries requiring hospital treatment. However, the man's life is not in danger. The State Nature Protection intervention team for the brown bear is looking for the animal, which if found will be euthanised.

The animal bit both of the man's hands, with the injuries requiring hospital treatment. However, the man's life is not in danger. The State Nature Protection intervention team for the brown bear is looking for the animal, which if found will be euthanised. During excavation work on the tram extension in Bratislava's Petržalka borough, 18 pieces of World War II military ammunition were found early on Friday morning. The ammunition was secured by a police explosives expert and then removed for disposal.

WEATHER FOR THE WEEKEND

Saturday will be sunny, with occasional clouds. Temperatures will be between 27°C and 32°C. The weather on Sunday will be pretty much the same, with a slight increase in temperatures to 28°C to 33°C. (SHMÚ)

