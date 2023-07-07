Iconic wetland bird spotted in Slovakia for the first time

Before now, ornithologists had to travel to Hungary or Romania to see the bird.

The glossy ibis has been spotted nesting in eastern Slovakia for the first time. (Source: SOS/BirdLife Slovakia)

An iconic wetland bird – the glossy ibis – has been observed nesting for the first time in Slovakia, increasing the list of bird species that nest in the country to 234.

Ornithologists used to have to travel to either the Hortobágyi national park in eastern Hungary, or to the Danube River delta in Romania to observe the animal. From now on, their journey should be somewhat shorter.

"We expected that the list of Slovakia's nesting sites might expand by a few more species, but we did not expect the glossy ibis to be among them. Although it is spreading in western Europe due to the larger area of rice fields there, in eastern Europe the tendency to expand its area is not that strong," said Jozef Ridzoň, a Slovak Ornithological Society/BirdLife Slovakia expert.

The species was spotted at Bird Paradise in the Senianske Lakes protected area, part of the Eastern Slovak Lowlands. This protected area is of European significance. The society takes care of the site, restoring the wetlands.

"We hope this year's nesting of the glossy ibis will be successful, that the bird might like it here thanks to the conservation measures, and that it will come back next year," added SOS/BirdLife Slovakia conservation manager Matej Repel.