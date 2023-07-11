How to make Slovak style egg spread

This recipe takes minimal cooking for hot summer days.

The heat of summer puts a bit of a damper on cooking. Or rather, heating any food up becomes even more uncomfortable as you heat up with it. Foods that require little to no cooking are go-tos when the thermometer reaches higher temps.

Slovak food is not known for being light and quick, but there are some favourites that don't require much cooking. Spreads (nátierka, also known as pomazánka from Czech influence) on bread are a Slovak summer staple. Spreads can be made from, for example, bryndza, lard cracklings, fish, tvaroh (quark cheese) or red peppers to name a few.

The egg spread I knew, until moving to Slovakia, was always made with mayonnaise. I was skeptical when I saw my mother-in-law using softened butter as the binder of her egg spread. Wouldn't it be heavy and fatty? It is not. I am, admittedly, a fan of butter, but even those who aren't major butter lovers will enjoy the dish.

A bit of mustard and onion, and you have yourself a quick filling meal with adding only minimally to the ambient heat of your kitchen.