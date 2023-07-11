Johnny Depp and Hollywood Vampires will stop in Slovakia on their tour

Next week, Deep Purple will also play a show in central Slovakia.

The American band Hollywood Vampires, whose members include rock singer Alice Cooper, American actor Johnny Depp as well as Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry, will play a show in central Slovakia next week.

The concert will take place on July 20 at the Paľo Bielik Amphitheatre in Banská Bystrica. Initially, the concert was supposed to take place in a small town called Zvolenská Slatina.

Two days after the concert, on July 22, the English rock band Deep Purple will play the amphitheatre, one of the largest venues of its kind in Slovakia.

Tickets can be purchased here.

video //www.youtube.com/embed/WzXNw47OoOg

Undemanding rockers

Hollywood Vampires has released two albums. The rock band performs songs by musicians such as John Lennon, The Who and Led Zeppelin. Its name comes from Cooper’s celebrity drinking club.

Depp, who attracted media attention last year due to a defamation trial, is the most recognisable Hollywood Vampires member thanks to his appearance in the Pirates of the Caribbean film series. In the band, he sings and plays guitar, slide, and keyboards.

It is not clear if Depp will be accommodated in Slovakia. Prior to the concert in Banská Bystrica, the band play a show in Budapest. Deep Purple will stay at a hotel in Slovakia, the Profi Event agency organising the concerts has said.

As for food, Hollywood Vampires appears to be a band of undemanding rockers. Except for a few brands of snacks and drinks, most of what the band requires can be found in Slovakia.

“Johnny Depp himself must not have anything peppery,” Ján Poliak of Profi Event told the My Zvolen website. He noted that they will propose Slovak meals to the band as well.

Telling scene

Deep Purple has no special requirements. This does not concern the technical side of their show, which is said to be more demanding than in the case of Hollywood Vampires.

“However, Hollywood Vampires has a more out-there stage,” Poliačik concluded.