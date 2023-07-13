3 things to do in Bratislava for free in the next seven days

Cool off during the short hike to Čunovo and Rusovce lakes this Saturday.

Veľké Čunovo Lake. (Source: Jana Liptáková)

Trip to the lakes at Čunovo and Rusovce

Due to the heat wave, long hikes in the forest are out for now. This Saturday, the group of hikers will meet at Nove SND bus stop for bus 90, which leaves at 10:17.

They will get off at Vývojová, and walk to Rusovce, where everyone can take a little time to relax, then take the Yellow hiking trail to Čunovo. You can stay there as long as you like, as there are buses back to town every 20 mins from the stop at Čunovské jazerá.

The trail is flat, pretty short, and there are lakes in between.

See the map for the hike below.

Festival

(Source: Facebook - EnsembleSpectrum)

Viva Musica!

Saturday, July 15 at 17:00 at Baroque Garden at Bratislava Castle

EnsembleSpectrum is currently among the most prominent and active ensembles specialising in chamber music of the 20th and 21st centuries in Slovakia.

At a concert within the festival Viva Musica! EnsembleSpectrum will present the work of the lesser-known, but all the more interesting American composer Julius Eastman.

EnsembleSpectrum is a part of the festival Viva Musica! 2023. Here you can view the complete program (in Slovak). As part of the festival, there will be another concert next Thursday, which is also free of charge. That concert will take place at the square in front of Eurovea.

Open door day

(Source: prezident.sk)

Open Door Day 2023

Friday, July 14 at Presidential Palace on Hodžovo Square; from 9:00 till 16:00

This Friday the Open Door Day in the Presidential Palace will again be welcoming the public, after a year.

During this event, visitors can enjoy a tour of the historical and ceremonial premises of the palace and, during the day, a performance of military music and an honour guard in the front courtyard.

The gates of the Presidential Palace on Hodžovo Square will open at 9:00 and the last entry for visitors will be allowed at 16:00.

