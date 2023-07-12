News digest: Storm warnings issued for evening, tomorrow

Pride march returns next week, iconic Bratislava restaurant up for sale, and more storm warnings.

Good evening. Here is the Wednesday, July 12 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Pride march organisers: Proud and indestructible

Bratislava Pride 2022. (Source: SME - Marko Erd)

A pride parade will take place on Saturday, July 22 on the renovated Námestie Slobody square. The event promotes the visibility of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex people in Slovakia, and will include a march through the city.

With campaigns for September's elections about to begin, political parties will not be given space at the event, organisers said during a press conference on Wednesday. The only exception may be Culture and Justice Ministers who are patrons of the event.

The organisers said they are cooperating with both state and city police to ensure security.

During the press conference, a symbol of the 13th edition - an indestructible flag was unveiled, as well as the slogan - Proud and indestructible.

"We want to say that the LGBTI community in Slovakia was, is, and will be. It will always be a part of Slovak society, regardless of threats, obstacles, violence, and efforts to erase it," Martin Macko, one of the event's organisers, said.

Read more about the LGBT+ community in Slovakia:

More stories from The Slovak Spectator website

FEATURE STORY FOR WEDNESDAY

Slovak fencers face a difficult dilemma

(Source: Olympic.sk/Andrej Galica)

Unarguably, Slovakia has a fencing tradition - its fencers have achieved great things in the Olympics and the current generation of juniors has potential too.

But the number of fencers is small and once they hit a certain age they face a difficult dilemma: continue a sport from which it is impossible to make a living, or study and work?

EVENT FOR FRIDAY

French National Day

The Main Square will once again don the French colours. (Source: SME - Jozef Jakubčo)

French National Day returns to the heart of Bratislava on the anniversary of the storming of the Bastille fortress. Starting from 14:00 PM in the Main Square, visitors will be able to stroll through the French market with dozens of stalls with refreshments such as desserts and drinks, while there will also be concerts and performances.

Admission is free. For more information in Slovak and French visit the website of the Institut Francais Slovaquie.

In other news

The EU Council's advisory committee did not recommend Slovak candidate Andrej Stec be appointed a judge of the General Court of the EU. Despite many years of experience, the Committee deemed Stec unsuitable for the post.

Despite many years of experience, the Committee deemed Stec unsuitable for the post. Carmaker Kia Slovakia's sales reached €6.76 billion in 2022, growing 22 percent year-on-year. Meanwhile, the company's profit last year fell 21 percent year-on-year to €175.5 million, mainly due to increased input and energy prices. The Teplička nad Váhom plant in the Žilina Region produced a total of 311,000 cars last year.

Meanwhile, the company's profit last year fell 21 percent year-on-year to €175.5 million, mainly due to increased input and energy prices. The Teplička nad Váhom plant in the Žilina Region produced a total of 311,000 cars last year. Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová held bilateral talks with Canadian Premier Justin Trudeau during the NATO summit in Lithuania, with both praising the constructive relations between the two states. According to Trudeau, Canada is preparing to open an embassy in Bratislava to further deepen its relations and friendship with Slovakia.

The Defence Ministry will procure 160 light tactical multi-purpose 4x4 vehicles in a contract worth €173 million. The vehicles, constructed by US company Oshkosh, will be delivered during 2025. According to Defence Minister Martin Sklenár, the procurement of 4x4 vehicles through the US fund means in practice that the Slovak Armed Forces will acquire a new capability without Slovakia paying for it.

The vehicles, constructed by US company Oshkosh, will be delivered during 2025. According to Defence Minister Martin Sklenár, the procurement of 4x4 vehicles through the US fund means in practice that the Slovak Armed Forces will acquire a new capability without Slovakia paying for it. The Environment Ministry is starting to buy private land in national parks using €68 million from the recovery plan. The goal is to buy 12,000 hectares of land this year. According to minister Milan Chrenko, state ownership is one of the permanent solutions to ensure effective protection of rare sites. A new website has been launched to allow owners to make a non-binding and voluntary offers.

The State Commission for Elections completed the registration of 25 slates of political parties for the upcoming September election. The picture shows random ballot numbers for individual parties being drawn. (Source: TASR)

WEATHER FOR THURSDAY:

Cloudy and showers and rain expected in many places, occasional storms with a level 1 storm warning issued for the entire country. Daily temperatures between 24 °C and 29 °C. (SHMÚ)

