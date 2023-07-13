Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

13. Jul 2023 at 21:52  I 

Top 10 events in Bratislava for foreigners

Tips for the top 10 events in the capital between July 13 and July 23, plus temporary exhibitions and highlights of the year.

Ivana Adžić
community manager
The city beach has become a popular summer destination in Bratislava.The city beach has become a popular summer destination in Bratislava. (Source: TASR)
TOP 10

EVENT: TAPE Exhibition; July 11-30
EVENT: Gastro Cruise Special; July 13, 18:30
EVENT: French National Day; July 14, 14:00
PARTY: Sun(DJ)set: Isobutane; July 14, 19:30
EVENT: Petržalské dínom dánom; July 15, 16:00
FESTIVAL: Grillegalized Open Air 2023; July 15, 17:00
EVENT: Picnic at Devín; July 16, 09:00
DANCE: Jamaica in Wakelake; July 16, 18:00
CONCERT: The New Horizons; July 16
CONCERT: Jazz Concert Peter Lipa, July 20, 19:00

Galleries in Bratislava: Temporary exhibitions

Highlights of the Year

New! How and where foreigners can socialise in Bratislava - a new page that is dedicated to basic info regarding life in Bratislava, including religious services for non-Slovak speakers, where to learn Slovak, or places to sing karaoke or play sports.

Bratislava

