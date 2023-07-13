Top 10 events in Bratislava for foreigners

TOP 10
EVENT: TAPE Exhibition; July 11-30
EVENT: Gastro Cruise Special; July 13, 18:30
EVENT: French National Day; July 14, 14:00
PARTY: Sun(DJ)set: Isobutane; July 14, 19:30
EVENT: Petržalské dínom dánom; July 15, 16:00
FESTIVAL: Grillegalized Open Air 2023; July 15, 17:00
EVENT: Picnic at Devín; July 16, 09:00
DANCE: Jamaica in Wakelake; July 16, 18:00
CONCERT: The New Horizons; July 16
CONCERT: Jazz Concert Peter Lipa, July 20, 19:00
Galleries in Bratislava: Temporary exhibitions
New! How and where foreigners can socialise in Bratislava - a new page that is dedicated to basic info regarding life in Bratislava, including religious services for non-Slovak speakers, where to learn Slovak, or places to sing karaoke or play sports.