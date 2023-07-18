Bratislava has lost famous free graffiti zone

Petržalka borough is looking for a new one.

The depo of the planned metro on the outskirts of Petržalka used as free graffiti zone. (Source: Sme - Marko Erd)

Bratislava’s Petržalka borough is planning to create a new free graffiti zone. Until recently, graffiti and street artists had been able to paint their graffiti legally on walls of the depot belonging to the never completed metro at the borough's outskirts. However, it was recently demolished for the second construction phase of the tram line in Petržalka.

The municipality sees a number of positives in the creation of a legal graffiti zone, including support for artists.

“The creation of at least one legal wall can contribute to reducing the number of vandalism cases, the creation of illegal graffiti, and therefore protecting against the devaluation of property,” Petržalka spokesperson Mária Halašková told the TASR newswire.

The new official free graffiti zone can also contribute to the creativity and visibility of artists. Several were fond of the previous place, where regular events were held.

Local councillors already discussed the creation of such a legal space at their session in June. On the basis of a decision they adopted, the municipality would announce a public call within which interested citizens, various civic associations and organisations can propose suitable places. The municipality would then assess and evaluate their proposals, especially with regard to property-law relations.

“The specific locations are not yet known,” said Halašková. The new legal graffiti zone should be created by October 31.

Petržalka spends €85 per month excluding VAT on removing illegal graffiti.

Illegal graffiti expensive for the city

The Bratislava city council has been spending between €60,000 and €100,000 on the removal, either chemically or mechanically, of illegal graffiti each year, Dagram Schmucková, Bratislava spokesperson, told the TASR newswire. Bratislava also applies anti-graffiti coating on suitable surfaces. It creates a non-stick surface and repels graffiti from paint, paint spray cans and permanent markers.

The city council does not register any free graffiti zone in the city. In the past there used to be free graffiti zones in the boroughs of Ružinov and Rača.

Fine for illegal graffiti

Those creating illegal graffiti face a fine of up to €331, in the case of smaller damage up to €266. If the damage exceeds this threshold, the city reports the case to the police and the culprits can face imprisonment.