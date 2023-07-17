Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

17. Jul 2023 at 16:58

EMA investigates weight loss drugs also available in Slovakia

Cases of self-harm and suicidal thoughts potentially linked to the drugs.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Stock image.Stock image. (Source: SME - Marko Erd)

Last week, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) launched an investigation into the drugs Saxenda, Wegovy and Ozempic, after Icelandic health authorities reported 150 cases of self-harm and suicidal thoughts potentially linked to the three drugs.

While the first two are weight-loss drugs, the third one is intended for treatment of Type 2 diabetes.

The drugs are widely marketed. With the exception of Wegovy, the other drugs are available in Slovakia as well. Both are prescribed by doctors.

As of July 13, the Slovak State Institute for Drug Control (ŠÚKL) has three reports of negative side effects in regards to Ozempic, with one being an allergic skin reaction and the remaining connected to pain and cramps. In case of the latter drug, ŠÚKL inspectors have so far received only a report of acute pancreatitis after taking Saxenda.

No self-harm and suicidal thoughts related to their intake have been reported in Slovakia.

The EMA stresses that it is not yet clear whether the drugs are the cause of the symptoms, or whether they can be attributed to other factors such as underlying conditions in patients. A full opinion is expected by November.

According to recent data of the National Health Information Centre, the number of suicides in Slovakia increased year-on-year to 563 last year, which is 13 more than in 2021. 464 were committed by men.

The most common method of death by suicide was hanging, strangulation and suffocation.

Health care

Related topics: Štátny ústav pre kontrolu liečiv

