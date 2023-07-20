Traditional Slovak meal named best European snack, beats Khachapuri and Panzerotti

Read a selection of short feel-good stories from Slovakia.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled Share Share Twitter Facebook Whatsapp E-mail Link to the page

Every week The Slovak Spectator brings you a selection of three short stories from across Slovakia in which pessimism and negativity are absent.

1) Editka the fighter

Two-year-old Editka, who lives with spinal muscular atrophy, is at a turning point as her corticotherapy is officially over and is now off medication, says her mother Monika Rischerová. For the her child's treatment, her husband and she were able to obtain the most expensive drug in the world, Zolgensma, worth €2 million. The drug is meant to stop the progression of her terminal illness. Editka is said to have tolerated the medication well and experienced no serious side effects.

Read more in Slovak.

2) Best snack in Europe

Placky. (Source: Fotolia.com)

Traditional fried Slovak potato pancakes "zemiakové placky" took first place in the ranking of best European snacks, compiled by the food website TasteAtlas.

This dish was once considered food for the poor.

In second place is the Lithuanian delicacy "kepta duona", consisting of crispy rye bread with garlic. The Portuguese appetizer "petiscos" came in third with a variety of delicacies including octopus salad, snails, cod croquettes and more.

Read a full list of the top 10 European snacks, compiled by TasteAtlas.

3) Beauty in the concrete jungle

A front garden on Krásnohorská Street in Petržalka. (Source: Facebook/Petržalka)

In Petržalka, a Bratislava borough, residents have found the 10 most beautiful front gardens. They can now vote for the best one on Facebook until August 15.

See the full gallery.

Here's more good news published by The Slovak Spectator

A popular Bratislava venue reopens, at a new address and with a different view.

Hollywood Vampires and Deep Purple will stop in Slovakia on their tour at the weekend.

An iconic wetland bird spotted in Slovakia for the first time.

Hradová, a popular forest park and home to the ruins of Košice Castle, is open to visitors all year round.

Explore old Bratislava recipes or try this egg spread.

FUNNY MEME FOR THIS WEEK

Wimbledon and MP Romana Tabak

MP Romana Tabak and a bear. (Source: Zomri)

Translation of the meme: "Don't worry, I played [junior] Wimbledon 2x."

Ex-tennis player and MP Romana Tabák is notorious for frequently changing the parliamentary caucuses of different political parties, her anti LGBT+ views, making ridiculous claims, fighting fellow MPs and swimming in a stream in the Tatras (she outraged many people, but claimed that she just wanted to call on people to support tourism in Slovakia).

She entered politics thanks to OĽaNO leader Igor Matovič. On her Facebook profile, she shared that Matovič had discovered her on the stairs during a protest.

In June of this year, during a parliamentary session, Tabák reacted to MP Ondrej Dostál who mocked her for submitting a proposal on which she did not write her name correctly - instead of Tabák, the proposal read Tabak. The MPs in the room burst into laughter.

Tabák responded: "[MP]Dostál, I don't know who played [junior] Wimbledon twice, but you certainly didn't, so you can't insult me even if you wanted to. MP Cigániková, you are a symbol of primitivism and bad taste in our politics. You experienced one knockout after a concert and the second awaits you in the 2023 elections."

Her statement and recently reported bear attacks in Slovakia led to the creation of the meme above. Apart from fighting bears, the fearless lawmaker is ready to fight for Slovaks in the European Parliament (if she gets elected next year).

You can send me your tips on positive news stories about Slovakia or funny memes at: yehor.zhukov@spectator.sk. Thank you!