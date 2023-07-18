Bratislava school where history was made to serve as Open Society Lab

Former grammar school located in the Lutheran Quarter.

The former Lutheran Grammar School (centre) in The Old Town. The Big Lutheran Church can be seen on the left. (Source: SME - Marko Erd)

The old Lutheran Grammar School on Konventná Street in Bratislava’s Old Town will serve as a community and cultural centre after its renovation at the end of August.

Owned by the Lutheran Church, the centre should open in September. The venue should be called the Open Society Laboratory, the Sme daily writes.

“In the 19th century, it was a place where history was made,” said project coordinator Martin Kováč. Slovak greats, including statesman Milan Rastislav Štefánik, polymath Matej Bel, and Slovak National Revival leader Ľudovít Štúr, also studied in the former school. Kováč added, “We want it to become a place where history is made even today, where current key topics are addressed.”

Anna Polcková, head pastor of the Lutheran Church in the Old Town, has noted that the lab will be a safe and open space for all people, including LGBT+ people, refugees and the Roma.

Refugees to work in cafe

The 18th century school will be more than a community centre.

Today, it is home to a scientific library and it will remain this way, though only part of the building will be used for library purposes after the summer. A cafe should open in the former school as well. It should be run by the Mareena association, which helps integrate foreigners in Slovakia. Not long ago, Mareena ran the Propeller cafe by the Danube and employed female refugees there.

The project is supported by Norway with €1.5 million. The amount does not cover the renovation of the building’s large attic and cellar.

“I will show you a plan for the future when we get another €1 million,” Kováč said, smiling.

Life has returned to Panenská

The neighbourhood where the former school is situated is called the Lutheran Quarter.

The renovated building stands next to the Big Church, close to the Austrian embassy, and just a stone’s throw from Panenská Street, home to the Artforum bookshop, bars and clubs such as Apollon and Next Apache, several churches, the Goethe Institut, and lovely shops.

The popular Good Market event also takes place on Panenská Street.