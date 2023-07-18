News digest: How many bears live in Slovakia?

Slovak summer vocabulary for foreigners, fireworks ban, and storm and heat warnings will be issued on Wednesday.

Good evening. Here is the Tuesday, July 18 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Study on bear population in Slovakia published

Bears from the Bojnice National Zoo tested the durability of a special cover for plastic containers and cans in early July 2023. (Source: TASR - Radovan Stoklasa)

The State Nature Conservancy has published a study that estimates the number of brown bears in Slovakia.

Scientists from Charles University and the Czech University of Agriculture estimate the size of the population of this animal at 1,056 (1,012 – 1,275) individuals, which is not a significant increase.

The study also shows that the largest bear population lives in the Protected Landscape Area of Poľana, central Slovakia, where a population of 278 individuals has been recorded.

Last week, media outlets reported on several bear attacks: near Krupina, Liptovský Hrádok and Sučany.

Related: The Environment Ministry has said that it is necessary to increase personnel capacities that will be able to intervene against 'problem' bears quickly. Another, fourth bear team is currently being created in the northern part of Slovakia under the auspices of the Tatra National Park. Also, the State Nature Conservancy is working on a mobile app through which tourists will be able to report a bear.

Previous estimate: A study carried out in 2013-2014 by the Technical University in Zvolen estimated the West Carpathian bear population at 1,256 individuals (1,020-1,490 individuals).

FEATURE STORY FOR TUESDAY

Slovak matters: Brutal Bratislava summer

People sit by a fountain in Bratislava. (Source: SME - Jozef Jakubčo)

Learn a roster of colourful phrases about very hot summers in Slovakia. An American lists five of them. The greatest linguistic gaffe that comes with summer involves the phrase "I am hot", he also adds.

BRATISLAVA EVENT

Summer under a palm tree

The Nová Cvernovka cultural centre screens films every Wednesday and Thursday during the summer. They are European films, LGBT+ films, and documentaries.

Tomorrow, 'Summer of 85' is on the programme.

You can find the centre on Račianska 78.

In other news

Industry in Slovakia is struggling with labour shortages. The Labour Ministry plans to make it possible for selected groups of third-country nationals to receive national visas from the beginning of 2024. Employers could use third-country nationals to fill the positions of machine operator, electronic equipment operator, forklift operator, welder and metalworker, construction and operations electrician. Next year, the state could grant a maximum of 2,000 national visas, the ministry said. Third-country nationals may come from Armenia, Azerbaijan,

Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, the Republic of North Macedonia, Serbia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, or Uzbekistan. (SITA)

Social partners have until the end of August to negotiate at a tripartite level. The amount of the minimum wage next year shall reach at least €744, but employees demand more. The Specialised Criminal Court found former National Crime Agency official Ján Kaľavský guilty of accepting a bribe, obstructing justice, compromising confidential information and abusing the power of a public official. He was sentenced to seven years in a low security prison and a financial penalty amounting to €5,000 on Tuesday. He appealed against the verdict.

He was sentenced to seven years in a low security prison and a financial penalty amounting to €5,000 on Tuesday. He appealed against the verdict. Currently, more than 20,000 people have applied to vote by mail from abroad in the September parliamentary elections. It is possible to apply to vote by mail in the parliamentary elections by letter or electronically by August 9.

Bratislava mayor Matúš Vallo and Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko meet in the Slovak capital on July 18, 2023. (Source: TASR - Jaroslav Novák)

WEATHER FOR WEDNESDAY: Patchy clouds. The highest daytime temperature will rise to 34°C. Fresh breeze. Showers or storms in some places.

Storm weather warnings will be in place across Slovakia from Wednesday midday. Heat warnings will be in place in southwestern Slovakia and several districts in the Banská Bystrica Region as well. (SHMÚ)

Thank you for subscribing and reading. It means a lot to us.

