Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Show all sections
20. Jul 2023 at 11:23

3 things to do in Bratislava for free in the next seven days

A memorable trip to Skalica combined with sightseeing or festival for choirs and orchestras.

author
Kseniia Husieva

Nature | Music | Festival

Nature

Skalica Skalica (Source: Jana Liptáková)

A trip to Skalica

Meeting point July 22 at Bratislava – Main train station for train to Kúty at 08:06

Don't miss this memorable trip combined with sightseeing. You are invited on a journey to Skalica, Holíč, and Kopčany.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

The major town of the Skalica district; Skalica is located in western Slovakia in the picturesque Záhorie area, close to the Czech border. Around Skalica, there are many attractive sights to view and other tourist locations which are also worthy of exploration.

SkryťTurn off ads

The route is about 22 km, you can see the map below.

Music

S. V. A. Trio: Urban Fusion

July 23 at 17:00 at Prüger-Wallner Garden (Prügerka)

The S.V.A. Trio is sonically unconventional and a unique group on the Czech and Slovak music scene, whose work can be classified in the jazz fusion genre. The members of the group focus on original work, which they describe as urban fusion.

The concert is part of Viva Musica! festival, where the S.V.A. trio will present music from their self-titled debut album.

Festival

International Youth Music Festival II and Bratislava Cantat I

July 24 at 18:00 at Hviezdoslav Square

International festivals for choirs and orchestras that interpret mostly classical choral and orchestral music. These are 4-day festivals where choirs and orchestras perform concerts, compete, and get to know the beautiful cultural Bratislava. Programs are created in the form of concert performances in the beautiful halls and churches of Bratislava.

SkryťTurn off ads

If you have tips for free events in Bratislava or you would like to share your hiking or cycling trip ideas with readers, let us know at kseniia.husieva@spectator.sk.

Countrywide events

Related topics: Bratislava

Top stories

Vrakuňa’s citizens presented apples washed in water with leaked toxins at the protest in 2016.

Chemical time bomb in Bratislava’s Vrakuňa keeps ticking

The state is failing to solve leaking chemical waste dump.


31. may
Technocratic Government Interior Minister Ivan Šimko.

News digest: Conflict between police and Interior Minister sees latter's mandate revoked

City of Košice wants people to discover local producers, a divisive marathon monument, and National Transfusion Service asking for blood donations.


18 h
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad