3 things to do in Bratislava for free in the next seven days

A memorable trip to Skalica combined with sightseeing or festival for choirs and orchestras.

Skalica

A trip to Skalica

Meeting point July 22 at Bratislava – Main train station for train to Kúty at 08:06

Don't miss this memorable trip combined with sightseeing. You are invited on a journey to Skalica, Holíč, and Kopčany.

The major town of the Skalica district; Skalica is located in western Slovakia in the picturesque Záhorie area, close to the Czech border. Around Skalica, there are many attractive sights to view and other tourist locations which are also worthy of exploration.

The route is about 22 km, you can see the map below.

Music

S. V. A. Trio: Urban Fusion

July 23 at 17:00 at Prüger-Wallner Garden (Prügerka)

The S.V.A. Trio is sonically unconventional and a unique group on the Czech and Slovak music scene, whose work can be classified in the jazz fusion genre. The members of the group focus on original work, which they describe as urban fusion.

The concert is part of Viva Musica! festival, where the S.V.A. trio will present music from their self-titled debut album.

Festival

July 24 at 18:00 at Hviezdoslav Square

International festivals for choirs and orchestras that interpret mostly classical choral and orchestral music. These are 4-day festivals where choirs and orchestras perform concerts, compete, and get to know the beautiful cultural Bratislava. Programs are created in the form of concert performances in the beautiful halls and churches of Bratislava.

If you have tips for free events in Bratislava or you would like to share your hiking or cycling trip ideas with readers, let us know at kseniia.husieva@spectator.sk.