Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

21. Jul 2023 at 6:59  I 

Top 10 events in Bratislava for foreigners

Tips for the top 10 events in the capital between July 21 and July 31, plus temporary exhibitions and highlights of the year.

Ivana Adžić
community manager
(Source: Unsplash)
TOP 10

EVENT: Street Food Park Bratislava; July 19-23
CONCERT: Jazz Concert Peter Lipa; July 20, 19:00
FESTIVAL: Vajnory Beer Festival; July 20-23
EVENT: Beer Pong Tournament; July 21, 19:00
EVENT: PRIDE Bratislava 2023; July 22, 12:00
EVENT: Cultural evening on the walls; July 22, 18:00
CONCERT: Promenade concerts; July 23, 18:00
EVENT: Jamaica in Wakelake; July 23, 18:00
EVENT: Coronation Festivities 2023; July 28-30
CONCERT: Richard Müller Bratislava; July 30, 20:00

Galleries in Bratislava: Temporary exhibitions

Highlights of the Year

New! How and where foreigners can socialise in Bratislava - a new page that is dedicated to basic info regarding life in Bratislava, including religious services for non-Slovak speakers, where to learn Slovak, or places to sing karaoke or play sports.

Bratislava

