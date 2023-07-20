News digest: Fire gutted 10 shacks in central Slovakia

Storm warnings will be in place on Friday, good news from Slovakia, and a Devín Castle picnic.

Good evening. Here is the Thursday, July 20 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Fire burns down 10 Telgárt shacks

A shack destroyed by a fire in Telgárt, central Slovakia. (Source: Facebook/Telgárt)

A fire in the town of Telgárt, central Slovakia, destroyed several homes and one person died on Wednesday night.

The town posted on Facebook that the fire had broken out in a neighbourhood where mostly Roma people live. It is said that 10 families, including many children, were immediately affected by the fire after they lost their wooden houses.

The Banská Bystrica Region has promised to help the town, which declared an emergency situation last night. The ten families are currently looked after by their relatives, councillors, community centre workers, and town hall employees.

Why the fire broke out is under investigation.

FEATURE STORY FOR THURSDAY

3 things to do in Bratislava for free

(Source: Mesto Skalica)

Foreigners based in Bratislava will set out on a trip to a town whose inhabitants love beans so much that they are nicknamed "fazulári" (people who eat beans a lot).

EVENT FOR SATURDAY

Picnic at a castle

Devín Castle (Source: Matej Chrvala)

On Saturday, July 22, a picnic at the Devín Castle will take place. People will have a great opportunity to enjoy breakfast on a blanket overlooking the confluence of two rivers. Baskets full of pastries, prosecco and fresh juice will be prepared.

Another picnic will take place in August.

Entrance fee: €18 - €40. Buy a ticket (includes one of three types of baskets and a blanket) here. You can buy a pre-sale ticket until Friday midday.

In other news

The police have charged an MP. The Smer party claims the charged MP is Martin Borguľa. He faced a corruption charge in the past, but General Prosecutor Maroš Žilinka scrapped it. Borguľa later confirmed the information on Facebook.

The Smer party claims the charged MP is Martin Borguľa. He faced a corruption charge in the past, but General Prosecutor Maroš Žilinka scrapped it. Borguľa later confirmed the information on Facebook. The Defence Ministry accepted the US offer for light tactical multi-purpose 4x4 vehicles from the Oshkosh company . The armed forces will receive 160 vehicles in two variants worth almost €190 million, paid for from the US fund.

. The armed forces will receive 160 vehicles in two variants worth almost €190 million, paid for from the US fund. The Christian Democratic Movement is critising the government for erecting a rainbow flag outside the Justice Ministry building. The party has said the move by Justice Minister Jana Dubcová is provocation. Another Rainbow Pride festival takes place in Bratislava this Saturday.

A cable car heads to Lomnický Štít, a peak in the Tatras, from the Skalnaté Pleso lake on July 15, 2023. (Source: TASR)

WEATHER FOR FRIDAY: Clouds, showers, rain, and storms in some places. The highest daytime temperature will rise to 27°C. The yellow storm warning will be in place from Friday noon. (SHMÚ)

