Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

27. Jul 2023 at 22:10 

Top 10 events in Bratislava for foreigners

Tips for the top 10 events in the capital between July 27 and August 6, plus temporary exhibitions and highlights of the year.

Ivana Adžić
community manager
The coronation re-enactment of Maximilian II, June 24, 2018, Bratislava.The coronation re-enactment of Maximilian II, June 24, 2018, Bratislava. (Source: TASR)
TOP 10

FESTIVAL: Viva Musica! festival 2023; June 29- August 17
PARTY: SPACɆR; July 28, 22:00
EVENT: Coronation Festivities 2023; July 28-30
EVENT: Antiques Maket; July 29, 7:30-12:00
CONCERT: Richard Müller Bratislava; July 30, 20:00
CONCERT: INEKAFE Concert Bratislava, August 4, 20:00
EVENT: Wine Under the Stars 2023; August 4-6
EVENT: Knights at Devín; August 5, 10:00
CONCERT: Helloween + guests; August 5, 16:00
CONCERT: Billy Barman, August 5

Galleries in Bratislava: Temporary exhibitions

Highlights of the Year

New! How and where foreigners can socialise in Bratislava - a new page that is dedicated to basic info regarding life in Bratislava, including religious services for non-Slovak speakers, where to learn Slovak, or places to sing karaoke or play sports.

Bratislava

