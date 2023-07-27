Top 10 events in Bratislava for foreigners

TOP 10
FESTIVAL: Viva Musica! festival 2023; June 29- August 17
PARTY: SPACɆR; July 28, 22:00
EVENT: Coronation Festivities 2023; July 28-30
EVENT: Antiques Maket; July 29, 7:30-12:00
CONCERT: Richard Müller Bratislava; July 30, 20:00
CONCERT: INEKAFE Concert Bratislava, August 4, 20:00
EVENT: Wine Under the Stars 2023; August 4-6
EVENT: Knights at Devín; August 5, 10:00
CONCERT: Helloween + guests; August 5, 16:00
CONCERT: Billy Barman, August 5
Galleries in Bratislava: Temporary exhibitions
New! How and where foreigners can socialise in Bratislava - a new page that is dedicated to basic info regarding life in Bratislava, including religious services for non-Slovak speakers, where to learn Slovak, or places to sing karaoke or play sports.
