Slovakia is busy building cycle paths. Why?

Slovakia, we learned recentlyin these pages, is on the verge of spending more than €80 million on designing and building cycle paths.
Their absence is regarded by the government as one of the main reasons why cycling is seen as an ‘add-on’ rather than a serious urban transport alternative.
(Not coincidentally, these schemes will also soak up earmarked EU funds: along with corruption, the constant pressure to spend European money – something that Slovakiafails chronically to do – helps explain a depressing amount of ill-judged public investment.)
Even without the new spending, separated cycle ways already exist in many places. The rapidly redeveloping area around the Nivy and Eurovea developments in Bratislava – the capital’s ‘new centre’ as it likes to call itself – is blanketed by such paths.
The local authorities and developers deserve some credit for including these in their plans, but they all suffer from the same problems:
They mix pedestrians and cyclists, with rights of way often left unclear. Collisions, or at least constant near-misses, seem hard-wired into the way they work.
Most are treacherous, with cyclists forced to navigate the kinds of sharp turns, encroaching tree trunks, oncoming traffic, and severe step-kerbs that no road designer would ever dream of allowing. Weirdly, this also seems to be intentional.