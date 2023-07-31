Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Show all sections
31. Jul 2023 at 10:50  I 

Slovakia is busy building cycle paths. Why?

To make urban cycling work, the attitudes of drivers, planners and politicians need to change.

James Thomson
The Nivy shopping mall in Bratislava.The Nivy shopping mall in Bratislava. (Source: SME - Marko Erd)

Slovakia, we learned recentlyin these pages, is on the verge of spending more than €80 million on designing and building cycle paths.

Their absence is regarded by the government as one of the main reasons why cycling is seen as an ‘add-on’ rather than a serious urban transport alternative.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

(Not coincidentally, these schemes will also soak up earmarked EU funds: along with corruption, the constant pressure to spend European money – something that Slovakiafails chronically to do – helps explain a depressing amount of ill-judged public investment.)

SkryťTurn off ads

Even without the new spending, separated cycle ways already exist in many places. The rapidly redeveloping area around the Nivy and Eurovea developments in Bratislava – the capital’s ‘new centre’ as it likes to call itself – is blanketed by such paths.

The local authorities and developers deserve some credit for including these in their plans, but they all suffer from the same problems:

  1. They mix pedestrians and cyclists, with rights of way often left unclear. Collisions, or at least constant near-misses, seem hard-wired into the way they work.

  2. Most are treacherous, with cyclists forced to navigate the kinds of sharp turns, encroaching tree trunks, oncoming traffic, and severe step-kerbs that no road designer would ever dream of allowing. Weirdly, this also seems to be intentional.

    The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
    Subscribe now for full access

    Subscription
    for 4 weeks
    4 €
    Buy
    Subscription
    for 1 years
    44,90 €
    Buy
    Subscription
    for 2 years
    79,90 €
    Buy

    I already have subscription - Sign in

    Subscription provides you with:
    • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
    • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
    • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
    • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

    Transport

Top stories

The dog-whistle messaging of Repubilka’s leaders leaves observers in no doubt about their true identity: “We will put things in order”, says one of the billboards.

How much of a problem is Republika?

Enough to justify concerns about Slovakia’s political culture.


31m
Vrakuňa’s citizens presented apples washed in water with leaked toxins at the protest in 2016.

Chemical time bomb in Bratislava’s Vrakuňa keeps ticking

The state is failing to solve leaking chemical waste dump.


31. may
Koceľovce church entrance gate

Mediaeval churches with rare frescoes get summer opening hours for first time

Entrance fees to 12 gothic churches, which were last year awarded European Heritage status, are voluntary.


27. jul
Construction of the Višňové Tunnel.

After 51 years of construction, Bratislava-Košice highway is still not complete

Last stretch to be completed in 2032, if everything goes well.


27. jul
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad