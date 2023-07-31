Slovakia is busy building cycle paths. Why?

To make urban cycling work, the attitudes of drivers, planners and politicians need to change.

Slovakia, we learned recently in these pages , is on the verge of spending more than €80 million on designing and building cycle paths.

Their absence is regarded by the government as one of the main reasons why cycling is seen as an ‘add-on’ rather than a serious urban transport alternative.

(Not coincidentally, these schemes will also soak up earmarked EU funds: along with corruption, the constant pressure to spend European money – something that Slovakia fails chronically to do – helps explain a depressing amount of ill-judged public investment.)

Even without the new spending, separated cycle ways already exist in many places. The rapidly redeveloping area around the Nivy and Eurovea developments in Bratislava – the capital’s ‘new centre’ as it likes to call itself – is blanketed by such paths.

The local authorities and developers deserve some credit for including these in their plans, but they all suffer from the same problems: