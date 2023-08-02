Slovak choir conquers the world, wins two medals in Asia

Read a selection of short feel-good stories from Slovakia.

Every week The Slovak Spectator brings you a selection of three short stories from across Slovakia in which pessimism and negativity are absent.

1) Litter picker from Orava

Andrej Zjavka. (Source: TASR)

Student Andrej Zjavka from Oravský Podzámok, northern Slovakia, has been collecting litter in the Príslop saddle on the border of two districts, Námestovo and Dolný Kubín, voluntarily for four years now. He also removes illegal dumps and clears forests.

During this time, he has collected 432 bags of litter.

The Námestovo secondary school student also inspired some of his classmates to pay more attention to the environment.

2) Slovak choir conquers the world

The Omnia choir. (Source: Facebook/Mesto Žilina)

The Slovak choir Omnia recently won the World Choir Games in South Korea. The choir won the gold and silver medal against another 138 choirs and almost 8,000 singers from all over the world.

Omnia was founded in 2003 as a university choir at the University of Žilina.

3) Lunch for a person in need

"Gift" receipts in Ilava. (Source: Facebook/Bistro Kámo)

The innovative idea of the "Kámo" bistro in the Považie region, western Slovakia, of offering free food to worse-off people, has become an inspiration for many Slovaks.

The bistro owners developed a system where kind people can pay for lunch and leave a receipt with a "dar" (gift) note pinned to a bulletin board, so those who need it can get a free meal.

The idea came about by accident when owners of this Ilava-based bistro were handing out free soup to homeless people one day. People noticed and began to leave a few euros to keep on helping these citizens.

The owners also runs a public ecological wardrobe for homeless people.

FUNNY MEME FOR THIS WEEK

From love to disappointment

(Source: zomri.online)

Translation of the meme: "(left) Mr. Orbán, congratulations on your victory in the elections. I hope Slovakia will also elect a government with common sense soon."; "(right) Mr. Orbán, the Slovak Republic is not a 'breakaway territory'. We are a sovereign and proud country. You can finally understand this in Budapest as well."

During a recent festival in Romania, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán made his annual and critical speech. At the event, he described Slovakia as a "breakaway territory" from Hungary as well.

Orbán's remark outraged Slovak politicians, including those who otherwise admire the Hungarian PM. One of these politicians is Milan Uhrík from the extremist Republika party.

The Internet remembers everything, so Slovak Internet users decided to compare Uhrík's posts before and after Orbán's recent words.

