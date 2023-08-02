Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Show all sections
2. Aug 2023 at 16:12  I 

Record-breaking flood tests near Bratislava

Bi-annual floods help restore ecosystem of Danube’s inland delta.

Jana Liptáková
Danube water gushing into the wetlands and river side arm system near Bratislava.Danube water gushing into the wetlands and river side arm system near Bratislava. (Source: Andrej Somora)

The river’s waters gush down the vast canal just outside the village of Dobrohošť near Bratislava, roaring, swirling and foaming as they cascade down the concrete channel built to bring them to what is left of the inland delta of the Danube.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

The flow rate is an extraordinary 120 cubic metres per second - four times the usual rate during summer.

But this is no natural disaster, the Danube has not burst its banks, threatening swathes of surrounding land.

Instead, it is a controlled experiment at the water intake facility in the village as part of the latest bi-annual artificially-induced flood designed to help the ecosystem of nearby wetlands.

SkryťTurn off ads

After the Gabčíkovo hydroelectric power station was built in the 1990s, the local wetlands and river side arms saw their natural water supplies cut off.

Their only source was the facility in Dobrohošť which brings water into the area from an artificial supply channel through which the Danube flows towards Gabčíkovo’s turbines.

Until now, however, involved stakeholders have been unable to find common ground on water flow rates. Nature conservationists have demanded significantly higher rates but Vodohospodárska Výstavba (VV), the state-owned company that builds water structures and manages hydro-power plants including the Gabčíkovo hydroelectric power plant, has objected.

It was only this summer that an agreement was reached between state conservationists, water managers and environmental activists and the water flow rate reached a historic 120 cubic metres per second.

SkryťTurn off ads

It had gradually decreased to 30 cubic metres per second when the floods ended on August 1.

“I believe these floods will continue to be held in the future, because the wetlands need them,” Dušan Karaska, director general of the State Nature Conservancy (ŠOP), told a press conference during the floods.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
44,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
79,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Bratislava

Related topics: Sustainable Bratislava

Top stories

Vrakuňa’s citizens presented apples washed in water with leaked toxins at the protest in 2016.

Chemical time bomb in Bratislava’s Vrakuňa keeps ticking

The state is failing to solve leaking chemical waste dump.


31. may

News digest: Real estate prices continue to fall, except for one region

Two more howitzers sent to Ukraine, regular train delays in Bratislava until October, a fearless stork, and a Slovak Matters language corner.


22 h

A 'mysterious' coin found in the woods is like no other in Slovakia

The treasure found in a forest near Piešťany, western Slovakia, consists of 147 silver coins.


1. aug
Slovakia's top cyclist Peter Sagan is retiring from professional road cycling after a hugely successful career.

Peter Sagan brought about modern cycling. Now he pays the price, says his coach

He rode like a beast, says Czech former road bicycle racer Roman Kreuziger.


31. jul
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad