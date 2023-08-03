Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

3. Aug 2023 at 12:01

3 things to do in Bratislava for free in the next seven days

Looking for free activities in Bratislava? Visit the concert of the clarinet quartet this weekend or fencing Tuesdays in the Old Town Hall

Kseniia Husieva

Nature | History | Music

Nature

Plavecký Castle Plavecký Castle

Trip to Castle Plavecký hrad

If this week's forecast allows going on a hike, then visiting Castle Plavecký Hrad in Little Carpathians could be a great choice.

Plavecký Castle is a ruined medieval castle above the village of Plavecké Podhradie, overlooking the Záhorie lowland.

To get to the start of the route you can take the bus, which departs from Nivy bus station in Bratislava each day at 10:00 on platform 19, except Sunday. The trip there should take an hour and a half, so you will arrive at Plavecky Mikuláš at 11:26. You may continue your hike to Plavecký Castle and finish at Plavecké Podhradie.

From Plavecké Podhradie, you can return to Bratislava by bus or by train.

If you would like to follow this route, here's a map for you:

History

Fencing Tuesdays at the Old Town Hall, illustrative stock photo. Fencing Tuesdays at the Old Town Hall, illustrative stock photo. (Source: Gabriel Kuchta)

Fencing Tuesdays in the Old Town Hall

August 8 in Old Town Hall at 18:15.

This group of historical swordsmen revives the history of the city at the turn of the 16th and 17th centuries. Through the program in the courtyard of the Old Town Hall, let them take you to Bratislava in the days when it was the capital of the Kingdom of Hungary and the centre of political intrigues and battles in which the fate of Central Europe was decided.

What can you expect? Demonstrations of period life and army training, fencing theatrical performances, presentation of Renaissance European martial arts, and historical games for small audiences.

Music

Aurum Quartet Aurum Quartet (Source: Facebook - Aurum Quartet)

Aurum Quartet concert

August 5, in the Medical garden (Medická záhrada) at 17:00.

This Saturday, a concert of the clarinet quartet Aurum Quartet will offer you a unique musical experience, and give you the opportunity to get to know the clarinet as an instrument which inhabits its own specific and sound-rich world.

If you have tips for free events in Bratislava or you would like to share your hiking or cycling trip ideas with readers, let us know at kseniia.husieva@spectator.sk.

Countrywide events

